Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get a $200 MLB Bonus for Dodgers vs. Yankees, All Games Tonight

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Get excited for all the MLB games tonight, including an awesome series between the Dodgers and Yankees with a $200 bonus when you redeem the Betr promo code WTOP via this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Dodgers-Yankees Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

For new Betr customers looking to dive into today’s baseball slate, this welcome offer delivers tangible value and a reliable safety net. Whether you are backing the Texas Rangers on the road against the Atlanta Braves or picking the Milwaukee Brewers to defend their home turf against the Miami Marlins, you can engage with the action knowing you have coverage. If either of your first two qualifying entries does not go your way, Betr refunds the entry amount up to $100 each.

To claim this $200 bonus, you must be a first-time user on the platform, meet the legal age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is registered and verified, you are fully equipped to utilize your no-sweat entries on any of tonight’s MLB matchups.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

If you are looking for the best way to deploy your two $100 no-sweat entries, the star-studded matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees offers compelling player props. Below is a look at the consensus lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole (NYY) N/A 5.5 Roki Sasaki (LAD) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. (NYY) 0.5 N/A

When building your entries, recent performance trends provide distinct direction for both pitchers and hitters. On the mound, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has his strikeout prop set at 5.5. The data suggests an edge on the over, as Cole has eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts, averaging 5.8 punchouts per game during that stretch.

At the plate, the data strongly supports the over for Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts to record at least one hit. Ohtani has exceeded 0.5 hits in six of his last seven games, boasting an 86% cover rate. Betts has also proven remarkably consistent, successfully tallying a hit in 19 of his previous 25 contests.

Conversely, the trends point heavily toward the under for Yankees infielder Ryan McMahon. McMahon is set with a line of 0.5 hits, an under outcome he has recorded in three consecutive games specifically against the Dodgers. Relying on these data-backed angles is a practical strategy to maximize your promotional value tonight.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the platform and securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your two $100 max tokens and your free pick ahead of tonight’s MLB action: