Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Entries for MLB Picks (July 7)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve all been there—staring at a loaded baseball slate, wanting to build a larger entry for a nice pay day, but hesitating because of the risk. When using the Betr promo code WTOP here, new customers can start with $200 in no-sweat entries.

Whether you are building an entry for the Yankees-Rays clash, the Cubs-Orioles showdown, or any other game on the slate, this promotion is the perfect way for us to jump into the action with real confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy Entries

To claim this maximum value, the offer is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified, the promotion unlocks two distinct no-sweat entries totaling $200 in value (up to $100 for each entry). This means we have two separate chances to construct a winning ticket without sweating the initial risk.

You can apply these two no-sweat entries directly to today’s MLB slate. For example, I might use my first entry on the 50-40 New York Yankees battling the 52-36 Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Then, we could apply the second entry to the Philadelphia Phillies (50-41) as they visit the Cincinnati Reds (41-48) at Great American Ball Park. With $200 in total no-sweat coverage, you have the perfect bankroll padding to explore the board, look past the simple moneylines, and lock in your favorite baseball picks.

MLB Totals for Tuesday Night

With up to $200 in no-sweat coverage, there is nothing better than building an entry around some of the game’s brightest stars. Here is a look at the morning line for some standout player props available for tonight’s slate:

Player Hits Strikeouts Matthew Boyd N/A Over 5.5 (+124) / Under 5.5 (-159) Shane Baz N/A Over 5.5 (+106) / Under 5.5 (-136) Gunnar Henderson To Record a Hit (-280) N/A Adley Rutschman To Record a Hit (-250) N/A Pete Alonso To Record a Hit (-210) N/A Seiya Suzuki To Record a Hit (-240) N/A Ian Happ To Record a Hit (-175) N/A Dansby Swanson To Record a Hit (-165) N/A Anthony Volpe To Record a Hit (-195) N/A Yandy Díaz To Record a Hit (-280) N/A

If you want a little handicapping advice on how to lock in your picks, recent betting trends offer some fantastic spots to target:

Matthew Boyd: The data heavily points to the Under for Boyd’s strikeout total. Fading him here feels like a smart anchor for our entry.

The data heavily points to the Under for Boyd’s strikeout total. Fading him here feels like a smart anchor for our entry. Shane Baz: On the flip side, Baz is a compelling pick for the Over. He has surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts. He’s a very solid candidate to rack up K’s at Tropicana Field.

On the flip side, Baz is a compelling pick for the Over. He has surpassed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four home starts. He’s a very solid candidate to rack up K’s at Tropicana Field. Anthony Volpe: The Yankees’ shortstop is riding a hot streak against his division rivals. Volpe has exceeded 0.5 hits in four straight games against the Tampa Bay Rays, so backing him to record a hit is strongly supported by the numbers.

The Yankees’ shortstop is riding a hot streak against his division rivals. Volpe has exceeded 0.5 hits in four straight games against the Tampa Bay Rays, so backing him to record a hit is strongly supported by the numbers. Seiya Suzuki: Suzuki has been incredibly consistent at the plate, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 22 of his last 28 games. Taking him to get a hit offers a highly reliable leg to build out your ticket.

How to Register with the Betr Promo Code

Ready to get in the trenches? To claim this exclusive offer and start building your MLB entries, just follow these simple steps to activate your Betr account:

Sign Up: Begin by creating and registering a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are physically located in a participating state. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This is a mandatory step to trigger your no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: To activate the two $100 maximum tokens and your free pick, you will need to fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Claim the Full Value:

Once your account is set up, verified, and funded, your no-sweat entries and free pick will be sitting there, ready for us to use on any of the exciting MLB matchups on the board.