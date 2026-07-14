Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Entries for MLB All-Star Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Betr promo code WTOP, new users can unlock an absolute beauty of a safety net for tonight’s MLB All-Star Game. First-time customers can sign up here to get two no-sweat entries; if either of your initial plays happens to lose, you will get your entry fee refunded in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total.

Throw in a free pick on top of it, and we have the perfect opportunity to chase a nice pay day on the matchup between the American League and National League.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for the MLB All-Star Game

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 in No-Sweat Entries Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

As a new Betr customer, this welcome offer is exactly the kind of leverage I look for when we’re handicapping the games. You are getting two no-sweat entries the moment you sign up and lock in your first picks. If a bad bounce ruins one of those initial entries, Betr has our backs, returning the entry fee in Betr Bucks up to that $200 maximum. Plus, new users are handed a free pick to fire right out of the gate.

As long as you are a new customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and are physically located in a participating state, this safety net makes stepping up to the plate for tonight’s American League vs. National League showdown a whole lot less intimidating.

Ways to Use Your No-Sweat Entries Tonight

When I’m looking to key in on a specific market for tonight’s showcase at Citizens Bank Park, I always start by evaluating the premier threats to make an impact. Right now, I’m looking at a few sluggers, alongside the two probable starting pitchers.

player hits strikeouts Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Cristopher Sánchez N/A 0.5 (Edge Pick) Dylan Cease N/A 0.5 (Edge Pick) Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Mike Trout 0.5 (Boost Pick) N/A

Kyle Schwarber is the marquee name on the board tonight. If you want to put this promo to work, Schwarber’s standard hit prop is sitting at +125. That gives us beautiful plus-money value just for him to reach base safely with a single knock.

On the bump tonight, we have Dylan Cease dealing for the American League and Cristopher Sánchez representing the National League. With our no-sweat entries in hand, backing a slugger like Schwarber or the home-lefty on the mound feels like smart ways to hunt for a high-value return.

How to Apply the Betr Promo Code

Before the American League and National League take the field at Citizens Bank Park, let’s make sure your account is properly set up so we can attack these lines together. Claiming this offer is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps to activate your no-sweat entries:

Sign Up: Create your new account here. You will need to register using your standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and email address) so they can verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the most crucial step. During the registration process, you must enter Betr promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to trigger the no-sweat entries on your new account. Make a Deposit: Once you are verified, fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. If you want to claim the absolute full value of this bonus—which unlocks the two $100 maximum no-sweat tokens and your free pick—you will need to deposit at least $200.

You don’t have to drop the full $200 right out of the gate if you prefer to start with a smaller bankroll. However, if you want to realize the maximum possible value of the promotion for tonight’s American League vs. National League showcase, funding it fully is the savvy move.