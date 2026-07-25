Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in Bonus Entries for Cubs vs. Pirates

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a nice pay day on the diamond, and tonight’s matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates gives us a real chance to do just that. By using the Betr promo code WTOP here, new users can unlock two $100 no-sweat entries.

If either of your initial entries loses, you will get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. This exclusive welcome offer is strictly for first-time customers and provides the perfect safety net for handicapping today’s Cubs-Pirates game, or any other MLB showdown on the slate this week.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Cubs vs. Pirates

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified July 25, 2026

The latest Betr welcome offer gives us an excellent safety net when getting in on the action for tonight’s clash at PNC Park. I always tell my readers to take advantage of these kinds of promotions—when you register with the Betr promo code WTOP, you unlock those two no-sweat entries. If either of your first plays happens to lose, you receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to that $200 max total). Plus, as an added bonus, new users receive a free pick to jumpstart their bankroll.

Just keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers. To successfully claim your no-sweat entries and free pick, you must meet the legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates.

Projections for Saturday’s Matchup

If we are going to put these promotional credits to work, we need a solid strategy. The prop market for tonight’s Pirates vs. Cubs clash is loaded with actionable trends. I’m looking closely at the strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and hit props for the big bats. Below is a snapshot of ten key players to consider for our entries tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes N/A O/U 6.5 (Over -147 / Under +113) Shota Imanaga N/A O/U 5.5 (Over -122 / Under -106) Ian Happ O/U 0.5 (Over -141 / Under +104) N/A Seiya Suzuki O/U 0.5 (Over -190 / Under +142) N/A Bryan Reynolds O/U 0.5 (Over -221 / Under +162) N/A Brandon Lowe O/U 0.5 (Over -159 / Under +116) N/A Marcell Ozuna O/U 0.5 (Over -148 / Under +109) N/A Dansby Swanson O/U 0.5 (Over -130 / Under -103) N/A Ryan O’Hearn O/U 0.5 (Over -187 / Under +137) N/A Michael Busch O/U 0.5 (Over -175 / Under +133) N/A

Matchup Highlights & Trend Analysis

Paul Skenes & Shota Imanaga: When I’m handicapping pitching props, recent form is everything, and both starters have data pointing heavily toward the Over on their strikeout props. Skenes is dealing with a 6.5 strikeout line, a number he has successfully crushed in 6 of his last 8 starts. Meanwhile, Imanaga’s line sits at 5.5 Ks. He boasts a 100% cover rate against the Pirates recently, eclipsing 5.5 strikeouts in two straight outings against Pittsburgh. We’re in a great spot to back both arms tonight.

Ian Happ: If you want a confident hit prop to anchor your entry, Happ is practically a lock against the Pirates. He has recorded at least one hit in 6 consecutive games against Pittsburgh, averaging an impressive 1.67 hits per game in that span. Taking the Over 0.5 hits (-141) is a savvy move strongly supported by his historical success in this specific matchup.

Bryan Reynolds & Brandon Lowe: On the flip side, the data tells us to proceed with caution—or to look closely at the Under—for these two sluggers. Even though sportsbooks are heavily juicing Reynolds to get a knock (Over -221), he has actually failed to clear 0.5 hits in 4 of his last 5 games. Lowe is mirroring that exact cold streak, also coming up empty in the hit column in 4 of his last 5 contests. Sometimes, the smartest play is fading the morning line expectations when the recent trends say otherwise.

Grab $200 Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Getting started and claiming this welcome bonus ahead of first pitch is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps so we can lock in that maximum bonus value together:

Register Your Account: Begin the sign-up process here. You will need to create your account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make absolutely sure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to trigger the new user welcome offer on your account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To activate your two no-sweat entries and your free pick, you must link a secure payment method and fund your new account. Maximize the Offer: To claim the full value of the bonus, I recommend depositing at least $200. This amount activates the maximum promotion limit, handing you two $100 max tokens. While you are not required to deposit the full $200 when signing up, doing so is the only way to realize the absolute maximum value of this promotion.

Once your account is registered and funded, your two no-sweat entries and your free pick will be activated and ready to deploy on tonight’s MLB slate.