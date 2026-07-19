Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB, World Cup Final Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of a heavy-hitting MLB showdown, and tonight’s Dodgers vs. Yankees clash is exactly the kind of game we love to handicap. If you are looking to move past simple wagers and chase a nice payday, the Betr promo code WTOP is your ticket to the action. Register here to claim $200 in no-sweat entries.

If either of your first entries doesn’t hit, Betr has your back, refunding your entry fee in Betr Bucks up to a $200 total maximum. Whether we are locking in our picks for this massive series in the Bronx or eyeing other MLB matchups happening today and throughout the week, this safety net lets us swing for the fences with confidence.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Dodgers vs. Yankees Picks

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Let’s break down exactly what we’re working with here. When you sign up as a new Betr customer ahead of tonight’s Dodgers-Yankees matchup, you get to start your daily fantasy journey with two no-sweat entries. If either of those initial entries loses, you aren’t left empty-handed.

The DFS app refunds your entry fees in Betr Bucks, up to a combined maximum of $200. Plus, new users get a complimentary free pick to use on the platform, giving us a real chance to build our bankroll right from the first pitch.

Keep in mind, you have to be a first-time user on the platform to take advantage of this setup. You also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to grab your no-sweat entries and receive any refunded Betr Bucks.

Hitting Projections for Sunday Night

Now for the fun part: analyzing the board. When we’re looking at tonight’s Dodgers vs. Yankees game, we can leverage our Betr MLB promo on a fantastic variety of player prop markets.

The market is absolutely stacked with heavy hitters, offering plenty of value if we want to build a winning hit parlay.

Player Hits Andy Pages -240 Shohei Ohtani -210 Trent Grisham -180 Paul Goldschmidt -180 Teoscar Hernández -180 Kyle Tucker -180 Cody Bellinger -180 Jasson Domínguez -165 Ryan McMahon -135 Austin Wells -105

When I’m looking for a reliable anchor for my bets, Shohei Ohtani (-210) is one of the safest picks on the board. He’s batting a robust .289 this season with 98 hits and a monster .943 OPS. With a massive volume of 184 total bases and 22 home runs under his belt, targeting the over on his hit or total bases props is a smart, strategic move for us.

Andy Pages (-240) is another prime target I’m locking in. He’s holding a solid .270 average and has already racked up 100 hits, making him a strong candidate to back, despite the heavily juiced odds for him to record at least one hit tonight.

On the flip side, part of being a savvy punter is knowing who to fade. I recommend steering clear of Yankees catcher Austin Wells (-105) tonight. The data tells us an underplay is the way to go if you are looking at his total bases or hits; he is struggling with a .153 batting average, a .499 OPS, and just 30 hits over 196 at-bats. Leave him out of your hit parlays to protect your bankroll!

Grab $200 Bonus with the Betr Promo Code

Claiming this generous offer is incredibly straightforward. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can get your bets in before the game starts: