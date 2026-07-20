Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Entries Monday, Including Dodgers-Phillies Game

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New players looking to build their MLB player prop entries today can use the Betr promo code WTOP to unlock up to $200 in bonus value ahead of a fun slate of games today. Sign up with this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 MLB Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

Before locking in your entries for today’s slate, utilizing this welcome offer provides a comfortable mathematical margin of error. With two no-sweat entries and a free pick, you can confidently evaluate the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37) as they send Emmet Sheehan to the mound against Cristopher Sánchez and the Philadelphia Phillies (55-45). Alternatively, the data might lead you toward the matchup in Atlanta, where JP Sears and the San Diego Padres (49-50) attempt to take down Bryce Elder and the 57-41 Braves.

If either of your initial two entries fails to hit, you will receive your initial stake back in bonus funds, up to $100 per entry. Please note that this promotion is strictly available for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

With two no-sweat entries at your disposal, you can confidently explore tonight’s Eastern Time evening MLB slate. You might use your first entry to back player props in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies matchup, while dedicating your second entry to the late game between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves. By utilizing this offer, new players can dive into the action knowing their first two entries are protected.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Promo Tonight

Using your bonus entries gives you the perfect opportunity to target some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight. Below is a breakdown of the consensus hit and strikeout prop lines for the clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies:

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan (LAD) N/A 5.5 Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) N/A 6.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) 0.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto (PHI) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A

Applying an evidence-first approach with your no-sweat entries reveals several compelling angles. If you are projecting hitter performance, recent trends strongly support Philadelphia’s lineup exceeding their baseline projections. Trea Turner has recorded more than 0.5 hits in 10 consecutive home games, making his over a statistically sound target. Similarly, Bryce Harper is finding his rhythm at the plate, eclipsing 0.5 hits in four of his last five games. Kyle Schwarber also boasts a tremendous historical track record against Los Angeles, having surpassed 0.5 hits in six straight matchups against the Dodgers.

Conversely, the data suggests fading Mookie Betts, who has failed to record a single hit in four consecutive games. Teoscar Hernández is experiencing a similar slump, missing the 0.5 hits mark in five of his last seven appearances.

On the mound, targeting the under on strikeouts could be the most strategic play for both starters. Emmet Sheehan’s line sits at 5.5 strikeouts, a number he has failed to exceed in six of his last eight road games. Across the diamond, Cristopher Sánchez faces a 6.5 strikeout line, but the Phillies starter has fallen short of that mark in three of his last four home starts.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before the MLB slate begins is a straightforward process. To unlock your no-sweat entries and free pick, follow these analytical steps:

Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the Betr platform to create a new user account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure the promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is strictly required to trigger the welcome offer on your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. To activate the two $100 maximum no-sweat tokens and the free pick, a deposit is mandatory. Claim the Full Value: While users are not required to deposit the full $200 initially, you will need to deposit at least $200 in order to realize the maximum mathematical value of the promotion.

Once your account is registered and funded, your initial entries are fully protected. You are now prepared to dive into the data and build your picks for the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies, the San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves, or any other MLB matchup on the board.