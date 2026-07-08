Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Any MLB Game Picks (July 8)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Betr promo code WTOP is exactly what we need to chase bigger payouts with confidence. When you register a new account here, you will grab two $100 no-sweat entries that can be fired on tonight’s Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds matchup—or any other MLB game this week.

It is a brilliant safety net: if either of your qualifying entries doesn’t hit, you’ll receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 total limit. This offer is strictly for new users, giving us the perfect opportunity to step up to the plate with some serious added protection.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $200 Fantasy Bonus

If you are a new Betr customer, you can unlock this generous welcome offer just in time for the Phillies and Reds showdown. By signing up with promo code WTOP, you are securing two no-sweat entries plus a free pick to use on the platform. If either of your first two qualifying entries happens to lose, Betr has our backs, refunding the entry fee in Betr Bucks up to that maximum $200 total. I love a good safety net when handicapping the action at Great American Ball Park.

Just remember, to qualify, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state where Betr operates. If you check those boxes, we are ready to claim our free pick and no-sweat entries for tonight’s game.

Totals for the Phillies vs. Reds

With the Phillies and Reds squaring off, playing the player props is where we can find a nice edge. I am focusing my attention on Cincinnati starter Chase Burns and nine prominent hitters. Here is a look at the hits and strikeout lines to consider for our entries tonight:

Player Hits Strikeouts Chase Burns N/A O 7.5 (+120) / U 7.5 (-153) Trea Turner O 0.5 (-265) / U 0.5 (+195) N/A Bryce Harper O 0.5 (-209) / U 0.5 (+156) N/A Elly De La Cruz O 0.5 (-241) / U 0.5 (+178) N/A Alec Bohm O 0.5 (-230) / U 0.5 (+170) N/A Spencer Steer O 0.5 (-210) / U 0.5 (+156) N/A Eugenio Suárez O 0.5 (-181) / U 0.5 (+136) N/A Bryson Stott O 0.5 (-177) / U 0.5 (+132) N/A Kyle Schwarber O 0.5 (-161) / U 0.5 (+121) N/A Tyler Stephenson O 0.5 (-139) / U 0.5 (+105) N/A

Matchup Highlights and My Fantasy Angles

Chase Burns: The Reds’ right-hander is flashing an impressive 10.69 K/9 rate with 116 strikeouts over 97.2 innings. But facing this dangerous Phillies lineup? The odds heavily favor him staying under his 7.5 strikeout prop (-153). I am treating this as a smart fade.

Trea Turner: Turner is heavily favored to record a hit (-265), and the numbers do not lie. He is riding a hot streak into Great American Ball Park, exceeding 0.5 hits in 8 of his last 9 games. He is a fantastic key to anchor our entries.

Bryce Harper: Harper is usually a guy we trust, but recent trends scream caution. He has failed to record a hit in 4 of his last 5 road games. Taking his under at +156 is a very tempting contrarian play if you’re chasing a larger payout.

Elly De La Cruz & Spencer Steer: We have two Reds in prime form here. De La Cruz has tallied a hit in 7 of his last 9 games, while Steer boasts a 4-game hitting streak. I fully expect both of them to comfortably clear their 0.5 hit props.

Eugenio Suárez: Suárez absolutely rakes against Philadelphia. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in 5 consecutive games against them, so the data points straight toward another successful over.

How to Apply the Betr Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action? To take advantage of this exclusive offer, we will need to set up a new account here. Start by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, make absolutely sure you enter the Betr promo code WTOP—that is the essential step to trigger your no-sweat entries.

Once your account is up and running, the next step is funding your wallet using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. You do not have to deposit the full $200 just to sign up. However, to claim the maximum value of the bonus and fully activate your two $100 max tokens plus your free pick, you will want to deposit at least $200. Doing so gives us the absolute best protection on our initial entries, setting us up perfectly to attack tonight’s board.