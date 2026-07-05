Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a new user looking for a nice payday on tonight’s matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers, or you want to make picks on the World Cup, I have got exactly what you need. By signing up here with the Betr promo code WTOP, you can unlock a massive welcome offer: two no-sweat entries where, if either loses, you get your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 total maximum).

It is a fantastic safety net whether you are handicapping player props at Dodger Stadium tonight, other MLB games this week, or even the World Cup.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Activates $200 Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Plus a free pick. Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

If you meet the age requirements and are a new Betr customer residing in a participating state, this welcome offer is an absolute home run. I love starting out with a built-in safety net. When you sign up, you will secure two no-sweat entries to use on your favorite player projections. If things do not go as planned and an entry loses, Betr refunds your entry fee in the form of Betr Bucks up to a combined maximum of $200.

Because we are in this together, it is worth pointing out that new users will also be awarded a free pick to kickstart their action on the platform. Whether you are building an entry around Dodgers hitters at home or backing the Padres’ pitching staff on the road, this introductory promotion gives us a real chance to chase bigger payouts with total peace of mind.

Totals for the Padres-Dodgers

Let’s get into the trenches and look at the morning line for tonight’s game. Whether you are looking to back the starting pitching or load up on bats, the Padres and Dodgers offer several intriguing lines. Below is a breakdown of the consensus hit and strikeout props for 10 key players taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Emmet Sheehan (LAD) N/A Over 5.5 (-103) / Under 5.5 (-126)* JP Sears (SD) N/A N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) Over 0.5 (-251) / Under 0.5 (+183) N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) Over 0.5 (-236) / Under 0.5 (+173) N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) Over 0.5 (-248) / Under 0.5 (+182) N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) Over 0.5 (-242) / Under 0.5 (+177) N/A Manny Machado (SD) Over 0.5 (-203) / Under 0.5 (+151) N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) Over 0.5 (-181) / Under 0.5 (+135) N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) Over 0.5 (-173) / Under 0.5 (+129) N/A Andy Pages (LAD) Over 0.5 (-269) / Under 0.5 (+190) N/A

Looking at the data, I am placing these specific picks for our entries tonight:

Emmet Sheehan (Strikeouts): Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan is staring down a 5.5 strikeout line. I am looking closely at the under (-133). Sheehan has really struggled to miss bats at Dodger Stadium lately, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in eight of his last 10 home starts. He is averaging just 4.4 punchouts per game over that stretch and has fallen short of this mark in three of his last four games overall.

Teoscar Hernández (Hits): On the hitting side, I am fading Teoscar Hernández on his standard 0.5 hits prop. He has been riding a cold streak, failing to record a hit in three of his last four games while hitting .265 on the season. Taking the under on his hits (+173) offers some fantastic plus-money value if you believe his recent slump will continue against San Diego’s arms.

Xander Bogaerts (Hits): On the flip side, Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts is swinging a scorching-hot bat away from home. Bogaerts has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in seven of his last eight road games, averaging 1.12 hits per contest in that span. With consensus odds sitting at -173 for the over, the data heavily supports him getting on base with at least one hit tonight in Los Angeles.

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Activating your no-sweat entries and snagging that free pick is an incredibly simple process. Just follow these steps, and we will have you ready to play before the first pitch: