BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Spain vs. Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s face it: there is nothing quite like the thrill of a World Cup final, especially when you have some action on the match. As international giants Spain and Argentina prepare to face off for soccer’s ultimate prize, new users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome promotion using the BetMGM promo code here.

Depending on your state, you can claim one of two fantastic offers to kick-start your bankroll. For bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will receive a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” offer. If you are located in any other participating U.S. state, you can tap into a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, giving us all a real chance at a nice pay day on the biggest stage in sports.

BetMGM Promo Code for Spain vs. Argentina

Before we start handicapping the match, let’s make sure you have the right tools in your arsenal. Review the details below to ensure you use the exact promo code required for your specific location:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

Details for the World Cup Final

When I’m gearing up for a championship match, I want a welcome offer that gives me flexibility and confidence. If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your path is straightforward: you must use promo code TOP150. This locks you into the “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion.

All you need to do is place a simple $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets. It’s a low-risk, highly accessible way to get involved and potentially fund more sophisticated wagers like same-game parlays later on.

For those of us in all other participating U.S. states, the sportsbook offers a phenomenal $1,500 first-bet offer using promo code TOP1500. This promotion allows you to step up to the plate and place a substantial initial wager on this highly anticipated matchup.

If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll receive your stake back in bonus bets (up to $1,500). Whether you like playing the chalk or hunting for underdog value, this offer gives you the freedom to bet your strategy with serious peace of mind.

Take Spain or Argentina to Win Gold

Spain is set to battle Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at 3 pm ET. Both powerhouse nations have brilliantly navigated the grueling knockout phase to reach the ultimate stage, and this fixture will officially crown the next World Cup champion. Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic will be the man in the middle, officiating this highly anticipated, title-deciding clash.

Odds and Analysis

Bet Type Spain Draw Argentina Moneyline +125 +195 +250 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+130) — Under 2.5 (-165)

Right now, the data gives Spain a 41.9% probability of winning the match in regulation time. Argentina enters the final as the statistical underdog with a 26.6% win probability, while the likelihood of a draw at the end of 90 minutes—which would force extra time—stands at 31.5%.

How to Apply the BetMGM Promo Code on Sunday

Claiming your welcome offer before Spain and Argentina take the pitch is a breeze. I always tell my readers to get their accounts set up early so they aren’t rushing before kickoff. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion:

Create an Account: Start your registration here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information—like your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the crucial step. During sign-up, input the correct code for your location. New users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV must enter BetMGM promo code TOP150. Bettors located in all other participating U.S. states should enter promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. Deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate over to the soccer betting markets, locate the Spain vs. Argentina World Cup fixture, and place your qualifying initial wager to activate your offer.

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