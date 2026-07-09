BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for France-Morocco, World Cup, MLB Games

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As France prepares to face Morocco in their highly anticipated FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup, there is nothing better than having a premium welcome offer in our back pocket. New players can use the BetMGM promo codehere to claim a generous promo ahead of this massive soccer clash.
Depending on your state, you’re looking at either a straightforward “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus or a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. And the best part? If you’re looking to mix up your handicapping, you can absolutely use these exact same offers for Thursday night MLB action instead.
Let’s break down exactly how we can leverage these promos for a real chance at a nice pay day.
BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup or MLB Action
Before we start building our betting slips for this knockout clash, we need to make sure we’re claiming the correct welcome offer based on our location. I always tell bettors that staying organized is half the battle. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current BetMGM promotions:
BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
TOP150
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus
BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY)
TOP1500
New User Offer (All States except NY)
$1,500 First Bet Offer
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
Date Last Verified
July 9, 2026
Unpacking Your Welcome Offer
Depending on where you’re placing your bets, the BetMGM promo code unlocks one of two lucrative welcome offers. It’s important to note how your specific state dictates your strategy here.
If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use the code TOP150. In these states, there is no choice between offers—you are locked into a special promotion that awards $150 in bonus bets. To trigger this, simply place a $10 initial wager, and if your bet wins, you get the $150 bonus. It’s a fantastic way to boost a small bankroll.
For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM offers a massive $1,500 first-bet offer using the code TOP1500. This is where we can really swing for the fences. With this promotion, you can confidently place your initial wager on France, Morocco, or even a Thursday night MLB moneyline. If that first bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your original stake entirely in the form of bonus bets up to $1,500, giving you a second chance to find a winning angle.
Preview for France vs. Morocco
With a coveted spot in the tournament’s semifinals on the line, both nations will be looking to secure a massive victory. The match will be officiated by main referee Facundo Tello Figueroa of Argentina, which is always a good detail to keep in mind when handicapping total cards or fouls.
Bet Type
France
Draw
Morocco
Moneyline
-175
+290
+475
Total Goals
Over 2.5 (-102)
—
Under 2.5 (-125)
Right now, pre-match probability models heavily favor the chalk. France sits with a 60% probability of winning the match in regulation, while Morocco holds just a 15.5% chance of pulling off the upset victory. The likelihood of a draw at the end of regulation sits at 24.5%.
How to Use the BetMGM Promo Code
Ready to get some skin in the game? Whether you’re targeting the soccer pitch or pivoting to Thursday night MLB action, follow these simple steps to activate your welcome offer:
Create an Account: Kick off the registration process here. You’ll need to create your new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity.
Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, be absolutely sure to input the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, use the code TOP1500.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup (or MLB) betting markets and place your qualifying initial wager to officially activate your promotion and lock in your offer.
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