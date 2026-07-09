BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for France-Morocco, World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup or MLB Action

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 9, 2026

Unpacking Your Welcome Offer

Preview for France vs. Morocco

Bet Type France Draw Morocco Moneyline -175 +290 +475 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-102) — Under 2.5 (-125)

How to Use the BetMGM Promo Code

Create an Account: Kick off the registration process here. You’ll need to create your new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, be absolutely sure to input the correct promo code for your state. If you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, use the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, head over to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup (or MLB) betting markets and place your qualifying initial wager to officially activate your promotion and lock in your offer.