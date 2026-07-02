BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Croatia-Portugal, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than high-stakes soccer, and today’s July 2 World Cup slate gives us a massive opportunity to build our bankrolls. Whether you’re handicapping the heavy favorites or hunting for a live underdog, using the proper BetMGM promo code is the smartest way to start your betting journey. Register here to make a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

Depending on your state, you can unlock one of two fantastic offers to use on any of today’s matchups—and yes, if baseball is more your style, you can even pivot and use this on today’s MLB slate.

Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use code TOP150 to grab a “bet $10, win $150 if your bet wins” promo, which is a fantastic way to secure a nice pay day right out of the gate. If you’re in any other participating state, you will use code TOP1500 to land a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. Let’s break down how we can turn these promos into a winning strategy.

BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup or MLB

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

Activate a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Let’s get down to brass tacks. We all want to maximize our starting funds, and these welcome offers give us the flexibility to do exactly that on today’s World Cup fixtures or the MLB schedule.

If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your offer is locked in: you must use the “bet $10, win $150” bonus. Simply place a $10 moneyline wager on any matchup—like the highly anticipated clash between Portugal and Croatia—and if your team gets the victory, you receive $150 in bonus bets.

For new customers in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM promo code TOP1500 unlocks a $1,500 first-bet offer. If you want to swing for the fences on an exotic bet or back a heavy favorite like Spain on the moneyline, you can place your initial wager with total confidence. If that first bet happens to fall short on the pitch, BetMGM will refund your qualifying stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s a great way to stay in the action for the rest of the tournament.

World Cup Matches and Odds for July 2nd

The 2026 FIFA World Cup group stages are in the rearview mirror, and it’s officially win-or-go-home time. Today’s Round of 32 slate features three crucial matchups. We kick things off with Spain taking on Austria, followed by a heavyweight European collision between Portugal and Croatia. We close out the night with Switzerland battling Algeria to secure a spot in the final 16. I’m placing these bets myself, so let’s look at the morning line and figure out our best angles for today’s high-stakes action. Here is the current betting outlook for every match on today’s World Cup slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Spain vs Austria 3:00 PM -357 / +475 / +875 O/U 2.5 (-151 / +121) Portugal vs Croatia 7:00 PM -147 / +275 / +380 O/U 2.5 (-133 / +105) Switzerland vs Algeria 11:00 PM -108 / +225 / +320 O/U 2.5 (+123 / -155)

Spain vs Austria

Spain enters this fixture as the heaviest favorite on the board at -357 on the BetMGM moneyline. Playing under the bright lights at the massive Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Spanish side is expected to handle an Austrian squad facing steep +875 odds. When handicapping a mismatch like this, I usually look closely at the totals. The consensus market leans heavily toward goals, pricing the Over 2.5 at -151. If you’re building a parlay, keying Spain on the moneyline is a logical starting point.

Portugal vs Croatia

This is the marquee match of the day at Toronto Stadium. Portugal holds the edge on the moneyline at -147, but an experienced Croatian side (+380) knows exactly how to navigate deep tournament runs. We’ve seen Croatia pull off upsets before, making them a very live dog. Bettors looking at the total will find BetMGM offering -133 on the Over 2.5, suggesting we have a real chance to see some offensive fireworks here.

Switzerland vs Algeria

The late game shifts to Canada’s west coast at BC Place Vancouver, projecting to be the tightest match of the July 2 slate. The Swiss are narrow -108 moneyline favorites, while an Algerian upset sits at a tempting +320. Unlike the earlier matches, oddsmakers anticipate a defensive battle. The Under 2.5 goals is heavily juiced at -155. In tight, low-scoring games like this, looking for value in exactas or precise goal props can be a smart move if you want to chase a bigger payout.

Guide for Using the Best BetMGM Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a breeze, and we’re in this together, so I’ll walk you right through the steps. To get started, new users need to register here. You’ll just provide standard personal info—like your full name, date of birth, email, and home address—to verify your identity.

During the sign-up process, it is crucial to input the correct BetMGM promo code for your region:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter promo code TOP150 to activate the mandatory “bet $10, win $150 if your bet wins” promotion.

Enter promo code to activate the mandatory “bet $10, win $150 if your bet wins” promotion. Users in all other participating states: Enter promo code TOP1500 to activate the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is verified, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure payment methods for this step, including online banking, major debit cards, and PayPal.

After your account is funded, your promotion is officially ready to roll. Whether you’re backing Portugal on the pitch, targeting a moneyline upset with Algeria, or pivoting to bet on the MLB diamond tonight, you are officially set up for a great day of action.

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