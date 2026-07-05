BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can utilize a BetMGM promo code to lock in a lucrative welcome offer before World Cup matches on Sunday. Register here to claim a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

Depending on your location, there are two different ways to build your bankroll. If you are betting in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use code TOP150 to claim a “bet $10, win $150 in bonus bets” promotion. There’s no choice to make there—it’s locked in for those states. For new users registering in all other participating U.S. states, you exclusively have access to a generous $1,500 first-bet offer using code TOP1500.

BetMGM Promo Code for World Cup Round of 16

Whether you want to play a straight moneyline on England or get creative and key Brazil in your exotic bets, having house money in your corner changes the game. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offers available to new BetMGM users ahead of these knockout matches:

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

Use $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

I’m a big believer that taking advantage of sportsbooks’ welcome offers is the easiest way to step up from simple bets and start chasing bigger payouts. This BetMGM promo code can be applied to any of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup matches on Sunday. You can confidently back Brazil against Norway, or you can roll with Mexico as they host England down in Mexico City. This promotion gives us the flexibility to target any game on the board.

Just remember the strict state breakdown: Bettors physically located in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will use code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. For my folks in all other participating U.S. states, the sportsbook is handing you the $1,500 first-bet offer when you enter code TOP1500.

Betting Odds for July 5th Matches

The knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is where the real fun begins. With group play finally in the rearview mirror, the stakes are higher than ever in these single-elimination playoff games. We’re looking at a fascinating intercontinental clash between Brazil and European challenger Norway, followed by a true marquee matchup as Mexico hosts England.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Brazil vs Norway 4:00 PM -124 / +266 / +329 O/U 2.5 (-134 / +108) Mexico vs England 8:00 PM +205 / +213 / +140 O/U 2.5 (+136 / -172)

Brazil vs Norway

I’m looking closely at this first Round of 16 match. The action unfolds at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in front of a massive crowd of 80,663. When handicapping this one, consensus betting markets position Brazil as the outright favorite on the morning line at -124 to secure the victory in regulation time.

If you want to swing for the fences, a Norway upset sits at a juicy +329. Main referee Ismail Elfath of the United States will oversee the action. For my strategy, I’m placing these bets with the mindset that Brazil’s sheer talent makes them a reliable anchor for parlays.

Mexico vs England

Later in the evening, the tournament shifts south of the border as Mexico hosts England. This pivotal playoff match will be played at the historic Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, in front of an expected capacity crowd of 80,824 screaming fans. The betting lines suggest a beautifully tight fixture with massive knockout implications.

England is currently positioned as a slight road favorite on the moneyline (+140), but the host nation is offering fantastic value right behind them at +205. With Australian referee Alireza Faghani officiating this crucial win-or-go-home matchup, we have a real chance to see some aggressive tactics from both sides.

Steps for Using the BetMGM Promo Code

If you feel intimidated by jumping into the action, don’t worry. Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a completely straightforward process. Let’s walk through the steps to activate your promotion so you can step up to the window with confidence:

Register a New Account: You will need to create and register an account here. They will ask for standard personal information (like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During sign-up, be sure to input the correct promo code for your state. Enter code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For new users in all other participating states, enter code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Place Your Wager: Once the deposit clears and your offer is officially activated, you are ready to bet.

Once activated, this promotional offer can be used on any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the slate. Whether you want to place your qualifying wager on Brazil battling Norway, or save it for the highly anticipated showdown between Mexico and England, BetMGM lets you chase those payouts on any market available for these Round of 16 matchups.

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