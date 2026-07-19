BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet for MLB Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than having a solid bankroll strategy, and new users can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer ahead of today’s slate of MLB games by using the BetMGM promo code. Register here to claim a $150 bonus or start with a $1,500 wager.

Let’s demystify exactly how this works. The specific details of your promotion depend on your location: bettors signing up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia exclusively receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer.

Meanwhile, new users in all other participating states receive a $1,500 first bet offer, which refunds a losing initial wager up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This provides a real chance to register an account and place a calculated opening wager on upcoming matchups, whether you want to back the 50-41 New York Yankees visiting the 53-36 Tampa Bay Rays or the 58-33 Milwaukee Brewers taking on the 47-43 St. Louis Cardinals.

BetMGM Promo Code for MLB Wednesday

BetMGM Promo Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Promo Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

Explaining the Welcome Offers

When I am handicapping the board and looking at sportsbook welcome promos, I want to know exactly how to leverage them for maximum value. New users signing up with the BetMGM promo code are greeted with exceptional upside, with specific offers varying strictly by state.

If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your path is set for you. You must use the “bet $10, win $150” bonus. Simply use the code TOP150, and if your qualifying $10 wager wins, you are instantly credited with $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic, low-risk way to build a foundation.

For those of us in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first bet offer is the standard welcome promotion available using code TOP1500. This is where you can take a sophisticated swing on a major matchup. It allows you to place a substantial initial wager—perhaps keying in on a moneyline favorite—knowing that if the bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Odds

With a jam-packed slate of MLB action, we can use the BetMGM promo code to find some serious value today. Here is how the oddsmakers are setting the morning lines across the league:

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore Orioles: Moneyline: BAL -128 / CHC +108 | Runline: BAL -1.5 (+155) / CHC +1.5 (-188) | Total: O/U 10 (O -105 / U -115)

Moneyline: BAL -128 / CHC +108 | Runline: BAL -1.5 (+155) / CHC +1.5 (-188) | Total: O/U 10 (O -105 / U -115) Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates: Moneyline: PIT -119 / ATL -100 | Runline: PIT +1.5 (-196) / ATL -1.5 (+161) | Total: O/U 9.5 (O -102 / U -119)

Moneyline: PIT -119 / ATL -100 | Runline: PIT +1.5 (-196) / ATL -1.5 (+161) | Total: O/U 9.5 (O -102 / U -119) New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays: Moneyline: TB -120 / NYY +100 | Runline: TB +1.5 (-213) / NYY -1.5 (+174) | Total: O/U 7 (O -119 / U -101)

Moneyline: TB -120 / NYY +100 | Runline: TB +1.5 (-213) / NYY -1.5 (+174) | Total: O/U 7 (O -119 / U -101) Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds: Moneyline: CIN -138 / PHI +116 | Runline: CIN -1.5 (+144) / PHI +1.5 (-175) | Total: O/U 9 (O -118 / U -102)

Moneyline: CIN -138 / PHI +116 | Runline: CIN -1.5 (+144) / PHI +1.5 (-175) | Total: O/U 9 (O -118 / U -102) Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals: Moneyline: STL +119 / MIL -142 | Runline: STL +1.5 (-143) / MIL -1.5 (+119) | Total: O/U 8 (O -111 / U -108)

If I am looking to place my first bet, I am heavily scouting the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds, which features tremendous value. Cincinnati will hand the ball to Chase Burns, who brings a sparkling 2.396 ERA and 116 strikeouts across 97.2 innings of work.

I love watching elite pitching, but Burns will have his hands full against a formidable Phillies lineup anchored by superstar Bryce Harper. Harper has already launched 20 home runs and driven in 57 runs this season, making this a classic pitcher-versus-power showdown.

How to Use the Right BetMGM Promo Code

Getting started with BetMGM and claiming your welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. If you want to get into the action, follow my quick step-by-step guide to activate your promotion and start wagering on the diamond with confidence:

Create an Account: Kick off the registration process here. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are betting from a legal location. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make absolutely sure you enter the correct code for your region to activate the offer. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, punch in promo code TOP150. For those of us in all other participating states, input promo code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate over to the cashier. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially qualify for either welcome promotion. Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the promo code locked in, it is time to make our move. For instance, you could use your initial bet on that showdown at Tropicana Field between the New York Yankees (50-41) and the Tampa Bay Rays (53-36). Whether you want to back Gerrit Cole and the Yankees or Shane McClanahan and the Rays, your introductory offer will apply directly to this qualifying wager.

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