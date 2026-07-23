BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Use $1,500 Bet on Tigers-Royals, MLB

Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet or grab a $150 MLB bonus using bonus code TOP150 in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start the registration process.
New players will have the chance to go all in on Tigers-Royals on Thursday night or any other MLB game this weekend. Friday features high-profile series like Yankees-Philles, Mets-Dodgers and more. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these BetMGM promos.
Claim $1,500 Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Below is an overview of the current BetMGM sign-up offers based on your location:
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|July 23, 2026
If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. The $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in these specific states.
For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first-bet offer. This structure allows you to place your first MLB wager knowing that if your initial bet comes up short, your account will be credited with bonus bets matching your original stake, up to that $1,500 maximum.
Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Code
Before you step up to the plate and place your first wager, take a look at the current MLB odds and schedule for the top matchups.
- Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers
- Moneyline: Tigers -208 / Royals +170
- Runline: Tigers -1.5 (-105) / Royals +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 8.5 (Over -102 / Under -118)
In this American League showdown, the Tigers enter as heavy moneyline favorites (-208). Detroit will start Troy Melton, who has been dominant with a stellar 1.80 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 55 innings. On the other side, Kansas City’s dynamic shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will look to crack Melton’s armor. Witt Jr. is currently hitting .279 with 13 home runs and a team-leading 30 stolen bases, making him a dual threat. Detroit’s Riley Greene will counter for the Tigers, bringing a .285 average and 15 home runs to the batter’s box.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up
Claiming your welcome offer and getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred promotion before the first pitch:
- Register a New Account: Begin by visiting their website to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and location.
- Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct bonus code for your specific state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other participating states, input bonus code TOP1500.
- Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to officially activate the offer.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and the bonus code applied, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on the MLB slate or any other available sporting event.