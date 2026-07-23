BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Use $1,500 Bet on Tigers-Royals, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet or grab a $150 MLB bonus using bonus code TOP150 in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start the registration process.

New players will have the chance to go all in on Tigers-Royals on Thursday night or any other MLB game this weekend. Friday features high-profile series like Yankees-Philles, Mets-Dodgers and more. Let’s dive deeper into the details of these BetMGM promos.

Claim $1,500 Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Below is an overview of the current BetMGM sign-up offers based on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 23, 2026

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, BetMGM provides a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which rewards you with $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins. The $1,500 first-bet offer is not available in these specific states.

For new users in all other participating US states, BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first-bet offer. This structure allows you to place your first MLB wager knowing that if your initial bet comes up short, your account will be credited with bonus bets matching your original stake, up to that $1,500 maximum.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Code

Before you step up to the plate and place your first wager, take a look at the current MLB odds and schedule for the top matchups.

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Moneyline: Tigers -208 / Royals +170 Runline: Tigers -1.5 (-105) / Royals +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 (Over -102 / Under -118)



In this American League showdown, the Tigers enter as heavy moneyline favorites (-208). Detroit will start Troy Melton, who has been dominant with a stellar 1.80 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 55 innings. On the other side, Kansas City’s dynamic shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will look to crack Melton’s armor. Witt Jr. is currently hitting .279 with 13 home runs and a team-leading 30 stolen bases, making him a dual threat. Detroit’s Riley Greene will counter for the Tigers, bringing a .285 average and 15 home runs to the batter’s box.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Claiming your welcome offer and getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your preferred promotion before the first pitch: