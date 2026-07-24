BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bet for Friday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet or use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Friday will be a busy night for baseball fans. New players who take advantage of these offers can start betting on Yankees-Phillies, Cubs-Pirates or any other game this weekend. Signing up with BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Score $1,500 Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 24, 2026

BetMGM provides an excellent welcome bonus for new users ready to place a wager on upcoming games, such as the Toronto Blue Jays (47-56) facing the Boston Red Sox (52-49). The specific offer available depends on your physical location. Customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have exclusive access to a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” promotion.

For new users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY, the $1,500 first bet offer is the standard welcome promotion. This means you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet, perhaps backing Boston’s probable starter Patrick Sandoval or Toronto’s Trey Yesavage. If your bet loses, BetMGM will refund the wagered amount in bonus bets, providing a calculated way to explore the sportsbook and place your initial MLB wager with confidence.

Friday Night MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before locking in your picks, evaluate the latest odds for the MLB slate to best utilize your BetMGM bonus code.

New York Yankees @ Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Yankees +115 / Phillies -139 Runline: Yankees +1.5 (-189) / Phillies -1.5 (+155) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Chicago Cubs @ Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline: Cubs +105 / Pirates -125 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-208) / Pirates -1.5 (+160) Total: O/U 8 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Toronto Blue Jays @ Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Blue Jays +110 / Red Sox -133 Runline: Blue Jays +1.5 (-200) / Red Sox -1.5 (+165) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -128 / Under +100)



One of the marquee matchups features the New York Yankees traveling to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Bettors backing the home Phillies on the moneyline (-139) will look for continued offensive production from Kyle Schwarber, who boasts 33 home runs and 61 RBI, alongside Bryce Harper (21 HR, 60 RBI). They draw Yankees probable pitcher Cam Schlittler, who enters the matchup with a 2.20 ERA.

In the National League Central, the Chicago Cubs take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates (-125 moneyline) will lean heavily on outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who is hitting .275 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI. For the Cubs, outfielder Seiya Suzuki provides significant pop with 17 home runs and 53 RBI. This divisional pitching matchup features Cubs probable pitcher Matthew Boyd (4.154 ERA) squaring off against Pirates starter Jared Jones (4.05 ERA).

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the MLB action? Whether you plan to wager on the Boston Red Sox or back the Chicago Cubs, claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these steps to activate your promotion before the first pitch: