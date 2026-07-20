BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Start With $1,500 First Bet for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can gear up for the MLB slate on Monday night by signing up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and claiming a $1,500 first bet. Register in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia with bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to activate either offer.

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on any Monday MLB game. Go all in on Phillies-Dodgers, Yankees-Pirates or Red Sox-Orioles with these promos. BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the stakes for baseball fans.

BetMGM Bonus Code NOLA1500: Score $1,500 First Bet

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming MLB schedule, review the latest promotional details to maximize your betting strategy as you gear up for the first pitch.

BetMGM Bonus Code NOLA1500 or NOLA150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 20, 2026

For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial wager is victorious. This promotion is exclusive to those four states and does not include the $1,500 first-bet offer.

For new users in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. This allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet; if that wager loses, you receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets. This structure gives you the flexibility to place a significant first wager on marquee matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers at the Philadelphia Phillies, knowing that if your prediction falls short, your account will be credited with bonus bets matching your stake up to $1,500.

Monday Night MLB Matchups

Evaluate the latest MLB odds for the upcoming matchups before placing your first wager with the BetMGM bonus code.

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees -115 / Pirates -105 Runline: Yankees +1.5 (-200) / Pirates -1.5 (+165) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -167 / Orioles +135 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+125) / Orioles +1.5 (-154) Total: O/U 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Phillies -133 / Dodgers +110 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+145) / Dodgers +1.5 (-175) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



The schedule features several high-profile matchups, highlighted by the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers rely on the elite production of Shohei Ohtani, who brings a stellar .290 batting average, 60 RBIs, and a .938 OPS to the plate. The Phillies are well-equipped to counter, led by Bryce Harper (59 RBIs, .853 OPS) and Kyle Schwarber (61 RBIs, .929 OPS).

The New York Yankees host the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh leans heavily on outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who enters the contest with an impressive .282 batting average, .873 OPS, and 59 RBIs, as the Pirates look to secure a victory on the road.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code NOLA1500

Ready to get in on the action for exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox? Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a straightforward process.

To get started, new users need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During sign-up, you will be prompted to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, you must enter the correct bonus code for your location to ensure your offer is applied:

Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 during registration.

Enter bonus code during registration. Users in all other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 during registration.

Once your account is successfully created and verified, make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. After your qualifying deposit processes, your offer is officially activated. You can then head over to the MLB betting markets and place your first wager on any game, whether you want to back the New York Yankees at home or the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road.