BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Secure $1,500 Bet on Yankees-Pirates, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to score a $1,500 first bet or bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to get in on the action.

Set up a new account and claim one of these two offers. The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, but there are plenty of different options for baseball fans. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a ton of ways to get in on the action.

Start With $1,500 First Bet on BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming slate of games, BetMGM has multiple welcome offers available for new users based on their state.

Below is an overview of the current promotional details depending on your location:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (if bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 22, 2026

If you are signing up to wager on MLB action, the BetMGM bonus code provides targeted value depending on your location. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia qualify for a bet $10, get $150 bonus if the initial bet wins.

For users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 first-bet offer is available. With this promotion, a new user can wager up to $1,500 on their initial bet and get the stake back in bonus bets if the wager loses. Whether you are backing the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, or Boston Red Sox, these welcome offers provide a reliable way to kickstart your new BetMGM account.

Best MLB Matchups on Wednesday

Ready to place your wagers? Here are the latest MLB odds from BetMGM for the featured games on the schedule:

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees (Game 1 – 1:05 PM ET)

Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-133) / Yankees -1.5 (+110)

Pirates +1.5 (-133) / Yankees -1.5 (+110) Moneyline: Pirates +145 / Yankees -179

Pirates +145 / Yankees -179 Total (O/U): 9.5 (Over -102 / Under -118)

9.5 (Over -102 / Under -118) Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox (1:35 PM ET)

Runline: Orioles +1.5 (-169) / Red Sox -1.5 (+140)

Orioles +1.5 (-169) / Red Sox -1.5 (+140) Moneyline: Orioles +125 / Red Sox -149

Orioles +125 / Red Sox -149 Total (O/U): 9.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

9.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees (Game 2 – 7:05 PM ET)

Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-143) / Yankees -1.5 (+120)

Pirates +1.5 (-143) / Yankees -1.5 (+120) Moneyline: Pirates +140 / Yankees -169

Pirates +140 / Yankees -169 Total (O/U): 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

The New York Yankees (56-44) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (52-49) for an exciting doubleheader. In Game 1, Pittsburgh hands the ball to Mitch Keller (5.14 ERA), while New York counters with ace Gerrit Cole, who brings a solid 3.93 ERA and 9.0 K/9 into the matchup. Game 2 features an intriguing pitching duel between the Pirates’ Bubba Chandler (4.85 ERA) and the Yankees’ Max Fried (3.21 ERA).

Meanwhile, non-conference action takes center stage as the Boston Red Sox (51-48) clash with the Baltimore Orioles (49-52). Boston’s probable starter, Jake Bennett, boasts an impressive 2.35 ERA. He will face off against Baltimore’s Dean Kremer, who currently possesses a 4.15 ERA but a lethal 10.04 K/9 strikeout rate. Offensively, look out for Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela, who holds a strong .281 average and .759 OPS to help pace the Red Sox lineup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

To take advantage of these welcome offers ahead of the next MLB matchups, follow these simple steps to get started: