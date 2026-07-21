BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for Dodgers-Phillies, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of Tuesday’s MLB games and secure this $1,500 first bet. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to get started with either offer.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. These promos provide players with opportunities to raise the stakes on Dodgers-Phillies, Yankees-Pirates, Red Sox-Orioles or any other game this week.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 First Bet

Before reviewing the data and finalizing your MLB picks, new bettors can claim a welcome promotion based on their location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On July 21, 2026

Before locking in a wager on the Philadelphia Phillies (56-45) or the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-38), new BetMGM users can select the promotion that best fits their bankroll and strategy. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards bonus bets if the initial wager wins.

The $1,500 first bet offer operates straightforwardly: you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet, and if it loses, BetMGM will refund your staked amount in bonus bets. This specific promotion is the exclusive option available to new users in all other participating US states. It provides a reliable safety net for highly anticipated matchups like the Baltimore Orioles (49-52) battling the Boston Red Sox (51-48).

Best Tuesday MLB Matchups

Reviewing the baseline odds is critical for making informed, evidence-backed decisions. Here are the current BetMGM betting lines for the featured MLB games:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline: Dodgers +105 / Phillies -128 Runline: Dodgers +1.5 (-189) / Phillies -1.5 (+155) Total: 9.0 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees Moneyline: Pirates +125 / Yankees -149 Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-167) / Yankees -1.5 (+135) Total: 9.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Orioles +120 / Red Sox -143 Runline: Orioles +1.5 (-182) / Red Sox -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



The Dodgers at Phillies matchup stands out as the premier event of the slate. The Phillies are slight moneyline favorites (-128) as they send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound. Wheeler has been exceptional, recording a 2.13 ERA while striking out 10.452 batters per nine innings. He faces a rigorous test against a deep Dodgers lineup anchored by Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .287 batting average, 22 home runs, 60 RBI, and a .930 OPS. Conversely, the Phillies’ offense leans on Bryce Harper (.258 AVG, 21 HR, 60 RBI) to generate run support against Dodgers probable starter Justin Wrobleski.

Another critical clash features the Pirates at Yankees. The Yankees (-149) rely on probable pitcher Will Warren. They face a legitimate challenge from Pirates probable starter Bubba Chandler and a Pittsburgh lineup led by Bryan Reynolds, who comes into the matchup hitting .282 with 14 home runs and 59 RBI.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome promotion is a streamlined, step-by-step process. To activate the offer, follow these clear instructions:

Register: Create a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Apply the Code: Apply the correct promo code for your location during the registration process: Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus. Users in all other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 first bet offer. Deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

Once your initial deposit processes, you are fully equipped to navigate the MLB odds and place your opening wager on the upcoming action.