BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for USMNT vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of do-or-die knockout soccer. As the USA prepares to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, we have a real chance to build our bankrolls and chase a nice pay day. Using the right BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is the perfect way to step up your strategy. Click here to activate a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

For my fellow bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you must use the "bet $10, get a $150 bonus if your bet wins" welcome offer—there is no choice between promos, but it's an incredibly high-value starting point. For those of us in all other eligible sports betting states, we can confidently attack the board with a massive $1,500 first-bet offer ahead of this highly anticipated World Cup matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup Knockout Round

When I am looking to place exotic bets or put heavier backing behind my favorite teams, having a strong welcome promo makes all the difference. New customers can activate the BetMGM bonus code to claim their state-specific offer ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina clash.

If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will claim the "bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets" offer. To get this nice pay day, simply register, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 moneyline wager or exotic bet on this matchup. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM rewards you with $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash winnings.

For new users in all other eligible states, you only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. With this promotion, we can confidently place our first wager on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina showdown. If that first bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your exact stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. It is a fantastic tool that allows us to target bigger payouts with a safety net.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USA will face off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in a crucial Round of 32 knockout matchup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off on July 1 (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT) under the lights at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. With both nations facing sudden death on the global stage, this fixture is an absolute dream for soccer bettors.

Bet Type USA Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina Moneyline -275 +400 +675 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-145) — Under 2.5 (+115)

The USA currently holds a massive 70.3% chance of securing a victory in regulation, while Bosnia and Herzegovina sits at an 11.3% win probability. The likelihood of the match ending in a draw—which would force extra time—stands at 18.4%. Furthermore, Brazilian main referee Raphael Claus has been assigned to officiate this unprecedented matchup, which is a key detail to keep in mind if you enjoy betting on card totals or penalty props.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting your account set up and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup is incredibly straightforward. Follow these steps so we can start building those winning slips together:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the promo code tied to your state. Bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV must enter BetMGM bonus code TOP150. New users in all other eligible states must use BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM's secure payment methods (such as a debit card, PayPal, or online banking) to officially activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the soccer section, find the FIFA World Cup markets, and place your qualifying wager on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match to take full advantage of your sign-up promotion.

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