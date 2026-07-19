BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 World Cup Bonus for Argentina-Spain

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of the World Cup final and grab a $1,500 first bet. Sign up in select states with bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem either offer.

These promos are opportunities for players to raise the stakes on the World Cup final. Spain is the favorite entering this matchup, but no one should count out Lionel Messi and Argentina. BetMGM Sportsbook will provide players with tons of different ways to get in on the action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the World Cup

Before Spain and Argentina face off in the final, review the details of these promotional offers to ensure you maximize your welcome bonus. Depending on your location, you can claim the corresponding promotion using the appropriate code.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 19, 2026

As Spain and Argentina prepare to clash for the World Cup title, new players can secure significant value with the appropriate BetMGM bonus code. Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will claim a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer.

For new users in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, WV, and NY), BetMGM provides the $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can confidently place your initial wager on Spain or Argentina, knowing that if that first bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

World Cup Final Betting Preview: Spain vs. Argentina

Spain and Argentina are set to square off in the ultimate World Cup final to determine the tournament champion. This decisive playoff clash features two international powerhouses that have successfully navigated the knockout phase.

Bet Type Spain Draw Argentina Moneyline +125 +195 +250

Argentina is trying to become the first country to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did it in 1958 and 1962. However, Spain is the favorite in this matchup. The Spanish have only allowed one goal throughout the tournament. As far as individual stats go, Lionel Messi still has a chance to secure the Golden Boot. He trails Kylian Mbappe by two goals.

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code for the World Cup Match

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup final between Spain and Argentina is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate your offer: