BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for World Cup, July 4 MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or MLB this weekend. New users in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus. Click here to start signing up.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the World Cup this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook will have competitive odds on Canada-Morocco and France-Paraguay. Additionally, bettors looking beyond the soccer pitch can apply this exact same promotion to the full slate of upcoming MLB games.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet

Before Canada takes the pitch against Morocco or France lines up against Paraguay, new users can claim their preferred sign-up bonus. Depending on the state you are betting from, BetMGM offers two distinct promotions to help you wager on the Round of 16 matchups.

Here is a full breakdown of the welcome promotions available to new users:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 4, 2026

Whether you are backing Canada against Morocco or predicting a dominant performance from France against Paraguay, new users can apply the BetMGM bonus code to any of the July 4 World Cup Round of 16 matches. Simply sign up before either of the contests kick off to get started with your preferred welcome promotion.

The specific details of your BetMGM bonus offer will depend on your state lines. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer. Meanwhile, users in all other participating U.S. states only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available to them for this slate of knockout stage matches.

World Cup Options: Betting Preview

The July 4 World Cup slate features two crucial Round of 16 matchups as the high-stakes knockout stage continues. Canada serves as the designated home team against Morocco in the early afternoon, while Paraguay takes on France in the evening window. All four nations are vying to keep their World Cup dreams alive and advance to the quarterfinals, giving bettors plenty of angles to utilize their BetMGM bonus.

Here are the current betting odds for the July 4 Round of 16 slate:

Match (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Canada vs. Morocco +397 / +242 / -130 O/U 2.5 (+127 / -160) Paraguay vs. France +1525 / +581 / -549 O/U 2.5 (-146 / +117)

Redeeming BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with the BetMGM bonus ahead of the Round of 16 action is a highly streamlined process. Once activated, your promotional offer can be used on either of the pivotal World Cup matches on the slate, or applied directly to any upcoming MLB game.

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus: