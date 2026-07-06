BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for USA vs. Belgium World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As we gear up for a massive round of 16 clash between the United States and Belgium, let’s talk strategy. I’m always looking for a real chance to build our bankrolls, and right now, new players can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the game. By signing up here with the BetMGM bonus code, you can set yourself up for a nice payday.

If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you will grab a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets” offer if your bet wins. For those of us in all other legal U.S. sports betting states, you can take a bigger swing with a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the USA Match on Monday

Before we start handicapping the USA and Belgium matchup, we need to make sure we’re maximizing our value. Depending on the state you are betting from, you will use a specific promo code to unlock your sign-up bonus. We’re in this together, so here is a clear breakdown of the available offers and the exact codes you need to use:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Explaining the Two Welcome Offers

Let’s demystify these promos so you know exactly what’s in your arsenal. When the USA faces Belgium at Seattle Field, bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. It’s a straightforward strategy: place a $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, you secure your standard cash payout plus a sweet $150 in bonus bets.

For sports fans located in all other participating U.S. states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 grants you access to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer for the World Cup. Under this promotion, you can wager up to $1,500 on any market during the match. If your initial bet comes up short, don’t sweat it—your account will be refunded with bonus bets equal to your original stake. It’s a great safety net that empowers us to chase those bigger payouts with absolute confidence.

Betting Preview for USA vs. Belgium

The United States is set to face Belgium in a critical FIFA World Cup round of 16 knockout match in Seattle, WA. This playoff-phase showdown kicks off on July 6th at 8 pm ET. With everything on the line, it is win or go home: the victor advances deeper into the tournament, while the loser is eliminated.

Bet Type United States Draw Belgium Moneyline +140 +230 +185 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-150) — Under 2.5 (+120)

My early handicapping relies on pre-match probabilities, which suggest a fiercely contested battle on the pitch:

United States Win: 38.3%

38.3% Belgium Win: 33.9%

33.9% Draw: 27.8%

Steps for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in the trenches with me? Claiming your welcome offer ahead of the United States vs. Belgium match is a breeze. To ensure we have our bonuses locked and loaded before kickoff, follow these specific steps to set up your new account and activate the promotion:

Register a New Account: Click here to sign up. Enter Personal Information: You will need to create your account by providing standard personal details to verify your identity, such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and home address. Input the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the key. During registration, enter the bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other participating state, enter the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods (such as PayPal, online banking, or a debit card). Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets and place your qualifying real-money wager on the United States vs. Belgium match.

By following these simple steps, your welcome offer will be fully activated. Whether we are chasing that $150 bonus hit or leaning on the $1,500 fallback, having a solid strategy makes the game that much better.

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