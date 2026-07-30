BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Thursday Games (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and get one of two welcome offers for today’s MLB games depending on your physical location.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 MLB Thursday Offer

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40) as they host the Seattle Mariners (53-56), or wager on the Atlanta Braves (63-45) battling the Washington Nationals (55-54), new users can leverage the latest sportsbook promotions to maximize their value.

Review the table below for the current welcome offers available in your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On July 30th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

If you are gearing up for tonight’s National League clash between the Miami Marlins (55-54) and the New York Mets (46-63) at Citi Field, BetMGM provides highly competitive sign-up incentives depending on your location. New users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new customers located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM exclusively features the $1,500 first bet offer. Whether you want to back Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals or put your money on Grant Holmes and the Atlanta Braves, this promotion allows you to wager up to $1,500 right out of the gate and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your initial wager comes up short.

Take Advantage Of The BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Ready to put your welcome bonus to use? Here are the latest odds for tonight’s highlighted MLB games:

Seattle Mariners vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Moneyline: Dodgers -165 / Mariners +135 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+135) / Mariners +1.5 (-160) Total: O/U 8.5

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves: Moneyline: Braves -155 / Nationals +125 Runline: Braves -1.5 (+125) / Nationals +1.5 (-155) Total: O/U 9.5

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Moneyline: Mets -125 / Marlins +105 Runline: Mets -1.5 (+170) / Marlins +1.5 (-210) Total: O/U 7



If you are deciding where to place your first wager, the late-night matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers presents undeniable star power. Shohei Ohtani continues to anchor the Los Angeles lineup, bringing a .289 average, 23 home runs, and a .931 OPS into the contest. The Mariners will rely on right-hander Logan Gilbert to quiet the Dodgers’ bats. Gilbert carries a strong 3.44 ERA across 125.2 innings pitched this season.

Meanwhile, at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals in a matchup featuring a high 9.5-run total. Both lineups showcase premium power. Atlanta’s Matt Olson provides significant pop, having slugged 28 home runs alongside an .866 OPS. Washington counters with outfielder James Wood, an offensive juggernaut who has mashed 30 homers while posting a stellar .950 OPS and .271 batting average.

Secure Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Whether you are aiming to place your first wager on the Marlins vs. Mets at Citi Field, or waiting for the Mariners vs. Dodgers matchup at Dodger Stadium, follow these simple steps to secure your offer before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During sign-up, apply the specific promo code TOP1500. Fund Your Wallet: Navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure banking methods available to officially activate your offer. Place Your First Bet: Browse the latest MLB betting markets, select your preferred matchup, and lock in your initial wager.

Once your deposit is processed and your bet is placed, you are fully registered and ready to enjoy tonight’s action on the diamond.