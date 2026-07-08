BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB Games, World Cup Futures

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on Wednesday’s MLB games or any other market this week. Use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus in select states (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start the registration process.

Take advatnage of these offers in time for Yankees-Rays, Red Sox-White Sox, Dodgers-Rockies or any other MLB game this week. Not to mention, BetMGM Sportsbook has tons of options for the World Cup as well.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are analyzing runlines or backing a heavy favorite on the moneyline, there are distinct sign-up offers available to optimize your initial wagers.

Below is a breakdown of the current regional offers and the necessary promo codes to activate them:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 8, 2026

Depending on geographic location, new players registering an account with BetMGM can access different welcome incentives. The platform structure is designed to give bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia a specific promotion: the “bet $10, get $150” bonus structure. This offer pays out $150 in bonus bets if the initial $10 wager settles as a win.

For newly registered users in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM standardizes its welcome promotion with the $1,500 first bet offer. By placing an opening wager on any qualifying MLB or sports market, bettors know that if the bet loses, BetMGM will match the initial stake with bonus bets up to $1,500.

Top MLB Matchups on Wednesday

Understanding the betting board is critical before locking in a first wager. Here is a look at the current MLB odds, including the moneyline, runline, and over/under totals for scheduled matchups:

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Rockies +195 / Dodgers -238 Runline: Rockies +1.5 (+100) / Dodgers -1.5 (-120) Total: 10 (Over -105 / Under -115)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline: Yankees +100 / Rays -120 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+165) / Rays +1.5 (-222) Total: 7 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -105 / White Sox -115 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+155) / White Sox +1.5 (-189) Total: 8 (Over -118 / Under -102)



A marquee American League East matchup takes place as the New York Yankees visit the Tampa Bay Rays. This pitching duel features Yankees starter Gerrit Cole squaring off against Shane McClanahan. McClanahan brings a stellar 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts to the mound.

In another major clash, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. Shohei Ohtani continues to dazzle for Los Angeles, boasting a .294 batting average, 20 home runs, 56 RBIs, and a .950 OPS. Teammate Freddie Freeman has also been a reliable force at the plate, contributing 15 home runs and 49 RBIs to help power the offense.

Beyond the diamond, bettors can also shift their focus to the international soccer pitch. The World Cup quarterfinals present a massive global betting market, and these BetMGM promotions can be applied directly to the high-stakes matches featuring the world’s premier national teams.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process designed to get you into the action quickly. Follow these direct steps to activate your promotion: