BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for July 4 World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a highly valuable welcome offer ahead of the very next pitch. To get you started on the right foot, register here to claim the best offer in your state.

The current BetMGM welcome promotion is split based on your location: new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use a specific code to get a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer, while players in all other participating states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they happen to lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB on Fourth of July

When I’m looking to maximize a nice pay day on matchups like the Detroit Tigers at the Texas Rangers or our marquee West Coast clash between the Padres and Dodgers, having the right welcome promotion in your back pocket is crucial.

Review the table below for the specific bonus codes and current offers available in your state. We want to make sure you use the exact right code so you don’t leave any value on the table:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 4th, 2026

Details for the $1,500 First Bet Offer and $150 Bonus

If you are gearing up to wager on upcoming matchups—like the Cardinals taking on the Cubs at the historic Wrigley Field—BetMGM has specific welcome promotions tailored exactly to your home turf. For our friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, there is no choice to make: you must use the code TOP150 to unlock the specific “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. It’s a great way to try and turn a small stake into a healthy starting bankroll.

For new users residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the playbook is slightly different. You will use the code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first bet offer. With this strategy, you can confidently wager up to $1,500 on your initial bet; if that wager doesn’t hit, you will get your original stake back in the form of bonus bets to fire away on future games. It’s an ideal setup for those looking to take a bigger swing on the morning line.

MLB Betting Odds for Saturday

I’m placing these bets alongside you, and with the latest BetMGM bonus code locked in, we can dive right into today’s MLB action. Here’s a look at the current odds, runlines, and totals for today’s matchups:

Detroit Tigers (ML: -117 | RL: -1.5, +141) at Texas Rangers (ML: -102 | RL: +1.5, -169) | Total: 8 (O -104 / U -116)

(ML: -117 | RL: -1.5, +141) at (ML: -102 | RL: +1.5, -169) | Total: 8 (O -104 / U -116) Baltimore Orioles (ML: +105 | RL: +1.5, -190) at Cincinnati Reds (ML: -125 | RL: -1.5, +157) | Total: 9 (O -116 / U -104)

(ML: +105 | RL: +1.5, -190) at (ML: -125 | RL: -1.5, +157) | Total: 9 (O -116 / U -104) St. Louis Cardinals (ML: +135 | RL: +1.5, -155) at Chicago Cubs (ML: -162 | RL: -1.5, +128) | Total: 8 (O -110 / U -110)

(ML: +135 | RL: +1.5, -155) at (ML: -162 | RL: -1.5, +128) | Total: 8 (O -110 / U -110) Milwaukee Brewers (ML: -153 | RL: -1.5, +105) at Arizona Diamondbacks (ML: +127 | RL: +1.5, -127) | Total: 9.5 (O -102 / U -117)

(ML: -153 | RL: -1.5, +105) at (ML: +127 | RL: +1.5, -127) | Total: 9.5 (O -102 / U -117) San Diego Padres (ML: +204 | RL: +1.5, -103) at Los Angeles Dodgers (ML: -252 | RL: -1.5, -117) | Total: 8.5 (O -114 / U -106)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers enter tonight’s divisional clash as heavy chalk, sitting at -252 moneyline favorites. Los Angeles is sending Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound, and the guy has been absolutely sensational with a 2.672 ERA and an 8.294 K/9. When you look at the plate, Shohei Ohtani continues to power the Dodgers’ offense with a .288 batting average, 18 home runs, and 50 RBIs.

They’ll be teeing off against Padres starter Griffin Canning, who is desperately looking to bounce back from a difficult stretch that has bloated his ERA to 6.857. With those numbers, looking at the Dodgers on the runline might just be the smart play here.

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Milwaukee is priced as a -153 road favorite out in the desert behind their ace, Brandon Woodruff. The right-hander boasts a dominant 2.592 ERA and an elite 8.856 K/9 mark this season. The Brewers’ lineup is heavily anchored by catcher William Contreras, who is hitting a stellar .293 with 51 RBIs.

The Diamondbacks will try to counter with Merrill Kelly, who comes into this tough matchup carrying a 5.841 ERA. Backing Woodruff in this spot feels like a solid foundation for our daily wagers.

How to Apply the BetMGM Bonus Code Today

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these quick steps to activate your promotion so we can get in on the action together:

Create an Account: Register your new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and home address—to verify your identity and ensure you’re good to go. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to input the correct code for your location. Users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the bonus code TOP150. New players in all other participating states must use the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered and verified, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and the right promo code applied, you are officially ready to explore the MLB betting markets, do a little handicapping, and place your qualifying first wager.

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