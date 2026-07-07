BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Colombia-Switzerland, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to jump into the World Cup action and build your bankroll, I’ve got exactly what you need. New users can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code here to claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of today’s knockout stage matches.

If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For those of us in all other participating US states, there’s a generous $1,500 first-bet offer ready to be used.

Info for the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Let’s break down exactly what we are working with here. Whether you’re placing your first wager on that Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt, or trying to handicap the outcome of Switzerland vs. Colombia, taking advantage of these sign-up promos is quick and painless.

I know navigating all these different sportsbook rules can seem intimidating, so I’ve simplified it for you. Check out the board below to find the specific promo code and welcome bonus available in your neck of the woods ahead of today’s World Cup action:

Up to a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

If you’re looking to score a nice pay day on today’s FIFA World Cup action, utilizing the latest BetMGM bonus code is step one. What I love about this promotion is the sheer flexibility—it can be applied to any of today’s scheduled matches. Whether you’re backing Argentina to dominate Egypt or looking to key a total goals wager on the Switzerland and Colombia showdown, BetMGM lets us tailor our welcome bonus to whatever July 7 matchup we feel most confident about.

Remember, the exact welcome bonus you receive depends on the state where you are physically located when registering. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer (which is paid out if your initial qualifying wager wins). Meanwhile, if you’re signing up in any other participating US state, you have access to that massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on any of today’s World Cup markets.

Odds for July 7th

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate gives us a pair of massive Round of 16 knockout matches with do-or-die stakes. We start with tournament heavyweight Argentina taking on Egypt, followed by what I expect to be a tightly contested matchup between Switzerland and Colombia. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, both of these fixtures give us a real chance to find value and utilize our BetMGM sign-up bonus.

Let’s look at the board. Below are the latest consensus odds for today’s World Cup action:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals Argentina vs Egypt 12:00 PM -311 / +388 / +931 O/U 2.5 (O -108 / U -116) Switzerland vs Colombia 4:00 PM +248 / +206 / +123 O/U 2.5 (O +130 / U -162)

Argentina vs Egypt

Let’s do a little handicapping. The first match of the day kicks off at 12:00 PM ET in Atlanta, Georgia. Argentina enters this Round of 16 clash as a massive home-designated favorite, sitting at a chalky -311 on the moneyline to win in regulation. Egypt is staring down a steep uphill battle as heavy +931 underdogs, while a draw to force extra time pays out at +388.

Oddsmakers are projecting a relatively close margin when it comes to the total scoring. The Over 2.5 goals market is currently favored slightly at -108, with the Under 2.5 sitting right behind at -116. If you’re tired of just betting simple moneylines with heavy juice, I always suggest looking at alternative betting angles. For example, Argentina is priced at -104 on the -1.5 handicap. If you think Argentina is going to win by two or more goals, laying the handicap is a much smarter way to chase a bigger payout than swallowing that -311 moneyline.

Switzerland vs Colombia

The afternoon fixture takes the tournament up to Vancouver, Canada, with a 4:00 PM ET kickoff. Compared to the early match, I project this contest to be incredibly competitive. Colombia is positioned as a slight road favorite on the three-way moneyline at +123, while Switzerland enters as the +248 home underdog. A draw after 90 minutes provides a solid +206 payout.

Unlike the earlier fixture, bookmakers are heavily leaning toward a lower-scoring, defensive battle here. The Under 2.5 goals line is priced at -162, while the Over 2.5 goals option offers tempting plus-money value at +130. For bettors seeking a slightly safer floor on a tight game, I highly recommend checking out the “Draw No Bet” market. You can get Colombia as a -178 favorite or Switzerland at +138. With Draw No Bet, if the match ends in a tie after regulation, your wager is simply refunded—it’s a great strategy when things look this close on paper.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting in the trenches and claiming your welcome offer ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup knockout stage is a simple process. We’re in this together, so just follow my steps below to secure your sign-up bonus:

Register a New Account: Create a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity—things like your full name, date of birth, email address, physical address, and phone number. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to enter a bonus code. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the code TOP150 to opt into the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer. My fellow bettors in all other participating states should use the code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Fund Your Account: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers plenty of secure methods to fund your account, including major credit/debit cards, PayPal, and online banking. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the bonus code applied, your offer is officially activated! You can now use your promotion on any of the World Cup matches on today’s slate.

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