BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for Monday’s MLB Slate

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of Monday’s MLB games to claim a $1,500 first bet. Use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus in MI, NJ, PA or WV. Click here to activate either offer.

Set up a new account in time for Monday’s MLB action. Start making bets on Phillies-Dodgers, Yankees-Pirates, Mets-Brewers or any other game this week. BetMGM Sportsbook will have no shortage of options for baseball fans.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 20, 2026

Depending on your location, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks significant value for your upcoming MLB wagers, such as the heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-37) and the Philadelphia Phillies (55-45).

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can utilize a straightforward welcome promotion: bet $10, and get a $150 bonus if your initial bet wins.

For users in all other participating US states, the exclusive welcome promotion available is the $1,500 first bet offer. This allows you to place your opening wager on games like the Detroit Tigers taking on the Chicago Cubs with the comfort of knowing that if your bet loses, you will receive your stake back as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

Best Monday MLB Matchups

Ready to put your welcome bonus into action? Here is a look at the MLB schedule, complete with the latest moneyline, runline, and totals odds from BetMGM:

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees

Moneyline: Yankees -115 / Pirates -105

Yankees -115 / Pirates -105 Runline: Yankees +1.5 (-200) / Pirates -1.5 (+165)

Yankees +1.5 (-200) / Pirates -1.5 (+165) Total: 7.5 (Over -118 / Under -102)

7.5 (Over -118 / Under -102) Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies

Moneyline: Phillies -143 / Dodgers +118

Phillies -143 / Dodgers +118 Runline: Phillies -1.5 (+145) / Dodgers +1.5 (-175)

Phillies -1.5 (+145) / Dodgers +1.5 (-175) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115) Detroit Tigers at Chicago Cubs

Moneyline: Cubs -115 / Tigers -105

Cubs -115 / Tigers -105 Runline: Cubs +1.5 (-175) / Tigers -1.5 (+145)

Cubs +1.5 (-175) / Tigers -1.5 (+145) Total: 11.0 (Over -120 / Under +100)

The heavyweight showdown takes place when the Philadelphia Phillies, acting as slight home favorites, host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Philadelphia sends Cristopher Sánchez to the mound, who boasts an excellent 2.62 ERA over 127.1 innings. He will face a star-studded Dodgers lineup headlined by Shohei Ohtani (22 HRs, 60 RBIs, .938 OPS) and Freddie Freeman (.848 OPS). The Phillies pack plenty of offensive firepower of their own, answering with Kyle Schwarber (33 HRs, .929 OPS) and Bryce Harper (20 HRs, .853 OPS).

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees (-115) are slim moneyline favorites hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Yankees will be testing Pirates starter Braxton Ashcraft, who enters with a solid 3.49 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 113.1 innings. For the Pirates, look to switch-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds (14 HRs, .873 OPS) to challenge Yankees starter Ryan Weathers.

Getting Started With BetMGM Bonus Code NOLA1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you are backing the Detroit Tigers to upset the Chicago Cubs or wagering on the clash between the Dodgers and Phillies, follow these simple steps to activate your offer before the first pitch: