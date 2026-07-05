BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bet for Mexico-England World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup this weekend. New players in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus on the games. Click here to activate either offer.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. Set up a new account in time for England-Mexico or any of the other World Cup games this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

Whether you are looking to back Brazil in their Round of 16 clash or waiting to play the board on another matchup, BetMGM has you covered. Below is a complete breakdown of the current welcome offers available to new users in eligible states.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On July 5, 2025

Whether you want to back Brazil against Norway, predict the outcome between Mexico and England, or pivot to the July 5 MLB slate, this BetMGM bonus code can be used on any active market. New customers located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a special promotional structure: simply bet $10 on any market, and you will receive $150 in bonuses if your bet wins.

For new users located in all other eligible U.S. states, the sportsbook provides a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can place your initial wager on the Round of 16 action knowing that if your bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. This provides incredible flexibility as you navigate the high-stakes playoff stage of the tournament.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially reached the thrilling knockout stages, and the July 5 slate features a pair of high-stakes Round of 16 matchups. With a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, Brazil faces off against Norway in the afternoon, while Mexico takes on England in the evening. There is no margin for error in these elimination games, making it a perfect opportunity to use the latest BetMGM bonus code.

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Brazil vs Norway 4:00 PM -133 / +275 / +333 Mexico vs England 8:00 PM +200 / +210 / +145

The first match kicks off at 4:00 PM ET. Brazil enters this Round of 16 clash as the moneyline favorite at -133, while Norway will look to pull off the upset as a +333 underdog. Bettors predicting a draw at the end of regular time can grab +275 odds.

The evening cap features Mexico hosting England at 8:00 PM ET, where Mexico will have the benefit of a home-country crowd. Oddsmakers at BetMGM anticipate a tightly contested matchup; England is a slight away favorite at +145, while Mexico sits at +200 on the moneyline. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210.

When looking at the total goals market, the sportsbook is heavily leaning toward a lower-scoring affair. The line is set at 2.5 goals, with the under priced at -172 and the over sitting at +135. With quarterfinal implications on the line, both squads are expected to play tense, disciplined soccer.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM ahead of the Round of 16 is a quick and straightforward process. Once your account is set up and the offer is activated, you can apply your welcome bonus to any of the FIFA World Cup matches on the slate or any MLB game on the board.

To claim your offer, follow these simple steps:

Create an Account: Navigate to their desktop site to begin registration. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you input the correct bonus code for your region. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter code TOP150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus. New customers in all other eligible states must use code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Make a Deposit: Link a secure payment method and deposit a minimum of $10 into your newly created account to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, you are fully equipped to place your first wager on the thrilling World Cup knockout action.