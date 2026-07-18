BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $150 MLB Bonus or Use $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to elevate your action and chase a nice pay day, you can lock in a lucrative welcome offer using a BetMGM bonus code before the first pitch. Sign up here to start with a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use a straightforward “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo.

Meanwhile, new users in all other participating states can utilize the $1,500 first-bet offer to confidently wager on any game today—from the Washington Nationals at the Athletics to the Detroit Tigers facing the Los Angeles Angels. If that first bet loses, you get your initial stake refunded in bonus bets, giving you the flexibility to bounce back on the next slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB Saturday

Let’s break down exactly how these offers work so we can map out our betting strategy.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your dedicated welcome offer is a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your initial wager wins. You must use the Bet $10, Win $150 bonus in these specific states, which actually makes it quite simple—find a winner, place a $10 bet, and if it cashes, you get an extra $150 in bonus bets added directly to your account.

For eligible users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer is your exclusive welcome promotion. Here is how I like to play this: you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet—like backing the Detroit Tigers (44-52) against the Los Angeles Angels (38-59). If you happen to lose, BetMGM will refund your initial stake in bonus bets up to that $1,500 maximum. This gives you incredible flexibility to confidently fire on the late-night action, like the Washington Nationals (48-49) visiting the Athletics (41-55) at Sutter Health Park.

Choose Any Moneyline, Spread or Prop

Place your opening wager on any MLB market, such as a moneyline or home run prop. Here is today’s upcoming schedule that we are keying in on:

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees – Yankee Stadium

– Yankee Stadium San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners – T-Mobile Park

– T-Mobile Park Washington Nationals at Athletics – Sutter Health Park

– Sutter Health Park Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels – Angel Stadium

The undisputed heavyweight clash of the day is the Dodgers heading to the Bronx to face the Yankees. The star power here is staggering, making it a perfect spot to look beyond standard wagers. The Yankees counter with a lineup featuring Ben Rice, who has slugged an incredible 29 home runs and 68 RBIs. They will take aim at a Dodgers roster boasting Shohei Ohtani (.293 AVG, 22 HRs, 58 RBIs) alongside Freddie Freeman (15 HRs, 49 RBIs, .290 AVG).

Another matchup I’m eyeing out West sees the Tigers visiting the Angels. Detroit hands the ball to their ace, Tarik Skubal, who brings a stellar 3.093 ERA and a 10.586 K/9 strikeout rate over 75.2 innings into the contest. He will duel against Angels probable starter Grayson Rodriguez in what promises to be a fantastic pitching battle at Angel Stadium.

BetMGM Bonus Code Guide for New Customers

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. To activate the promotion, you will need to create and register a new account here. During sign-up, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity—such as your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.

When prompted during registration, make sure to enter the correct BetMGM bonus code for your region:

Bonus Code TOP150: Use this code if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to lock in the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus offer.

Use this code if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia to lock in the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus offer. Bonus Code TOP1500: Use this code if you are in any other participating state to claim the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Once your account is verified and the appropriate code is applied, you just need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. After your initial deposit clears, you are fully activated and ready to place your qualifying wager. Whether you decide to bet the Giants out in Seattle or construct a juicy same-game parlay for Dodgers-Yankees, your welcome offer will be locked in and ready to roll.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US)