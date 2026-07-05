BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for MLB, Brazil-Norway World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than diving into a packed slate of big-league baseball, and as bettors, we want to maximize our edge right out of the gate. New users can activate the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to grab a massive welcome offer ahead of today’s matchups.

If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can lock in a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus. For those of us in all other participating US states, BetMGM is handing out a $1,500 first bet offer. This means we can place our opening wager with total confidence, knowing that if our first bet comes up short, it gets refunded in bonus bets up to $1,500. Let’s break down exactly how we can use these promos to chase a nice payday today.

BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB: Claim Your Welcome Offer

Whether you are looking to build a parlay around the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees or backing the Boston Red Sox on the runline against the Los Angeles Angels, you need the right promo code before stepping up to the plate.

Here is a quick look at the current BetMGM welcome offers on the board for today’s MLB action:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

How the Bonus Works

Handicapping the daily baseball grind takes work, but claiming these signup offers is easy. The offer you get depends on the state you are playing from:

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: You are locked into the “Bet $10, Win $150” promotion. To get this, you must use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. Simply place a $10 wager on any game—like tonight’s Padres vs. Dodgers showdown—and if your bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets on top of your cash winnings.

For bettors in all other participating states: You get exclusive access to the $1,500 first bet offer by using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. I love this option because it allows us to take a bigger swing. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet—say, backing Matthew Liberatore and the Cardinals—knowing your initial stake is covered. If your bet loses, BetMGM refunds your entire wager amount in bonus bets up to that $1,500 maximum, keeping us in the game.

MLB Betting Odds for Sunday

Before I place my bets, I always scan the morning line to spot the best value. Here are the current odds for today’s highlighted MLB schedule:

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Moneyline: Twins +112 / Yankees -134

Twins +112 / Yankees -134 Runline: Twins +1.5 (-192) / Yankees -1.5 (+158)

Twins +1.5 (-192) / Yankees -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 (Over -104 / Under -116)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Moneyline: Cardinals +125 / Cubs -150

Cardinals +125 / Cubs -150 Runline: Cardinals +1.5 (-173) / Cubs -1.5 (+144)

Cardinals +1.5 (-173) / Cubs -1.5 (+144) Total: 8.0 (Over -107 / Under -113)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Moneyline: Padres +183 / Dodgers -223

Padres +183 / Dodgers -223 Runline: Padres +1.5 (-110) / Dodgers -1.5 (-110)

Padres +1.5 (-110) / Dodgers -1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 (Over -119 / Under -102)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Moneyline: Red Sox -163 / Angels +137

Red Sox -163 / Angels +137 Runline: Red Sox -1.5 (+104) / Angels +1.5 (-125)

Red Sox -1.5 (+104) / Angels +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.0 (Over -110 / Under -109)

Looking at the board, this slate features a few fantastic spots to deploy our bonus. The marquee matchup is easily the National League West clash between the Padres and the 59-31 Dodgers. Los Angeles enters as a heavy -223 moneyline favorite, and frankly, I see a real chance for them to tee off.

Their lineup is an absolute juggernaut led by Shohei Ohtani (18 home runs, .288 average, .927 OPS) and Freddie Freeman (.297 average, .895 OPS). They are squaring off against Padres starter JP Sears, who is lugging a brutal 6.968 ERA to the mound. Targeting the Dodgers’ runline or team total could be a very smart play here.

Over in the American League, we have a phenomenal pitching duel brewing in the Bronx. The Yankees (-134) hand the ball to Ryan Weathers (4.075 ERA, 9.985 K/9), while the Twins counter with Joe Ryan, who boasts a razor-sharp 3.606 ERA and a 10.449 K/9 rate. The Yankees will rely on Aaron Judge—anchoring the lineup with 17 homers and a .908 OPS—to do the heavy lifting. Given the strikeout upside of both pitchers, I’ll be keeping a close eye on the under and some potential strikeout props.

How to Use the Best BetMGM Bonus Code in Your State

Ready to get in the trenches with us? Setting up your account and claiming your bonus is a simple process. Just follow these steps before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Register your new account here. You will just need to provide some standard info to verify your identity, like your name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the BeTMGM Bonus Code: This is the crucial step. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, enter the bonus code TOP150. For new users in all other legal sports betting states, punch in the bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once you are verified, make a deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. This funds your bankroll and officially activates your welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: With your account locked and loaded, hit the MLB markets. Whether you want to back the Cubs at Wrigley Field or take the Red Sox on the road, place your qualifying wager and enjoy the game.

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