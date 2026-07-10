BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Belgium-Spain World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New BetMGM users can take advantage of a premier welcome offer ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium. By applying the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 during registration, eligible customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins offer, as well as a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on this highly anticipated clash.

Meanwhile, new users in all other participating legal online sports betting states only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. This provides the perfect opportunity to get in on the action and place your opening wagers on this thrilling World Cup showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code for the World Cup

Before Spain and Belgium take the field at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, CA, you can secure your welcome offer using the details below. Here is a breakdown of the current BetMGM promotions available for this massive FIFA World Cup fixture:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for the World Cup

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can unlock a special promotion ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal featuring Spain and Belgium. By signing up with the BetMGM bonus code, bettors in these specific states will receive a “bet $10, get $150 bonus if your bet wins” offer, alongside the ability to utilize a $1,500 first-bet offer. This provides a fantastic opportunity to back either squad as they compete for a semifinal berth.

For sports fans in all other participating legal betting states (excluding New York), BetMGM provides a generous $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion allows new customers to place a substantial opening wager on this international fixture, knowing they have a premium welcome offer attached to their account. If your qualifying first bet loses, you will receive your initial wager amount back in bonus bets.

Use BetMGM World Cup Bonus Code on Spain vs. Belgium

Spain and Belgium are set to clash in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup quarterfinal matchup at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. The match is scheduled to kick off on July 10, 2026, at 19:00 UTC, with Michael Oliver of England serving as the main referee. While specific broadcast network information and recent tournament form are still unfolding, this knockout-round fixture carries massive implications as both European powerhouses battle for a coveted spot in the semifinals.

Spain vs. Belgium Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Spain Draw Belgium Moneyline N/A N/A N/A Total Goals N/A — N/A

Odds as of July 10, 2026 (18:31 UTC) from pre-match probability models. Traditional betting markets typically open 1-7 days before the event.

Although traditional betting markets have not yet opened for this fixture, pre-match probability models offer insight into how the quarterfinal might unfold. Data indicates that Spain enters the contest as the favorite, holding a 58.9% implied probability of winning the match in regulation. Belgium is given a 17.3% chance of securing a 90-minute victory, while the likelihood of a draw—which would send the match into extra time—stands at 23.8%.

Interestingly, there is no historical data recorded for prior meetings between these two sides in recent tracking, making this pivotal quarterfinal clash at the 70,492-capacity Los Angeles Stadium their first modern encounter. With both squads stepping into unfamiliar territory against one another on the world’s biggest soccer stage, it presents a compelling opportunity to utilize your BetMGM bonus code.

How to Activate this BetMGM Offer for the World Cup Match

Getting started with BetMGM ahead of the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus and get in on the FIFA World Cup action: