Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Belgium

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Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive a $150 bonus for the World Cup today, including USA vs. Belgium. Use this link here to get started.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup Today

Before diving into the intricate matchup data and injury reports for today’s slate, eligible bettors need to lock in their welcome offer. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the bet365 promo code details:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 6th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

From an analytical standpoint, taking advantage of a premier welcome offer like this is a no-brainer. Simply wager $10 to receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your initial stake. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. For instance, backing Spain or Portugal on the moneyline at -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy consensus favorite priced at -800 won’t qualify.

Once your qualifying bet on a FIFA World Cup matchup—like the highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium clash—settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire 7 days after being added to your balance. State-specific modifications do apply: new users in Illinois and Tennessee are eligible for a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets offer, while bettors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive the standard sportsbook bonus plus an extra 50 spins to use at bet365’s online casino.

Use Bet365 for USA vs. Belgium Tonight

The FIFA World Cup Round of 16 continues with two massive, win-or-go-home knockout stage matches on the schedule for July 6. The slate kicks off with an all-European clash as Portugal battles neighboring Spain, followed by the host nation USA taking on Belgium. Bettors can use the bet365 bonus code to wager on either of these critical playoff-round fixtures as teams fight to keep their tournament advancement hopes alive.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) USA vs Belgium (8:00 PM ET) +150 +240 +180 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120)

Odds as of July 6, 2026 from bet365.

USA vs Belgium: As a knockout round contest, it goes without saying that this is a must-win scenario for both nations to avoid elimination and advance to the next stage of the tournament.

Matchup Analysis & Injury Updates

In the evening fixture, the USA enters as a slight home favorite (+150) against Belgium (+180). From an analytical perspective, we need to monitor defensive depth. The USA could be dealing with significant issues, as both Cristian Roldan and Mark McKenzie are listed as doubtful. On the other side of the pitch, Belgium might also be shorthanded, with Zeno Debast carrying a doubtful designation. The current odds indicate a tightly contested matchup, with the total goals line sitting at 2.5 and heavily shaded toward the over (-150). Given the potential defensive absences on both sides, backing the over here offers solid situational value.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to jump into the FIFA World Cup knockout stage action and find your edge? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to ensure you properly activate the promotion:

Sign Up: Download the bet365 app and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when prompted to lock in your eligibility for the offer. Claim the Promotion: Log into your newly created account via the bet365 app and navigate to the promotions tab or your account menu to officially claim the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Add funds to your bankroll by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Head over to the sportsbook and place a qualifying wager of at least $10. You can bet on the USA against Belgium, take a flyer on Portugal as a longshot, or choose any other eligible market that meets the minimum odds requirement.

Once your initial $10 wager is placed and ultimately settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you plenty of extra firepower to hunt for value throughout the rest of the World Cup tournament.