Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 World Cup Bonus for Spain-Argentina Final

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the highly anticipated 2026 World Cup final, use this link here to secure a $150 bonus via the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Final

For sports bettors preparing to wager on the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, utilizing the proper promotional offer is the best way to maximize early value. Whether you are backing Spain’s tactical, possession-heavy approach or looking for an angle on Argentina’s dynamic attack, understanding the core details of the available sign-up bonus ensures you receive your guaranteed bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in managing risk, and this offer provides exactly that.

Below is a complete overview of the current bet365 sign-up promotion available to new users ahead of this international fixture:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (Most States) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 19th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details: Bet $10, Get $150 or a $1,000 Safety Net

When signing up ahead of the Spain vs. Argentina final, applying the latest bet365 bonus code unlocks immediate market value. To qualify for the standard Bet $10, Get $150 offer (or the upgraded $365 offer in MI, NJ, and PA), new users must place a minimum $10 wager on the matchup. The bonus will be credited to your account completely regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses.

Your qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500 to be eligible. For example, a consensus odds selection of -450 is perfectly acceptable, but laying juice on a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify for the promotion. Once your bonus bets hit your account, keep in mind they expire seven days after issuance, so you will need to use them within that one-week window.

For bettors in most states who prefer a different analytical angle, there is also the option to select a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. This acts as a reliable fallback, refunding your initial stake in bonus bets if your first big swing on the soccer pitch happens to miss.

How to Use Bet365 World Cup Bonus Code on Spain vs. Argentina

The tournament reaches its ultimate conclusion when Spain and Argentina square off in the FIFA World Cup final. This highly anticipated playoff clash is scheduled for July 19, 2026, with kickoff set for 3:00 PM ET. Both nations have navigated the grueling knockout phase to reach this decisive round, setting up a winner-take-all scenario to crown the 2026 World Cup champion.

Spain vs. Argentina Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Spain Draw Argentina Moneyline +130 +275 +275 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+130) — Under 2.5 (-165)

The early betting markets for the World Cup final paint a picture of a tightly contested affair with Spain installed as a slight favorite. Spain’s moneyline sits at +130, while Argentina and the draw are both priced at +275. The total goals line is set at 2.5, with the over at +130 and the under at -165, suggesting oddsmakers expect a relatively low-scoring contest. Pre-match analytical models echo a similar sentiment, giving Spain a 41.4% chance of winning, compared to a 27.3% probability for an Argentina victory, with the likelihood of a draw at the end of regulation time sitting at a notable 31.3%.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the World Cup Final

Securing your guaranteed welcome bonus ahead of the Spain vs. Argentina title match is a straightforward process. To ensure you correctly opt into the promotion and receive your bonus bets, follow these step-by-step instructions:

Download the App and Register: Begin by downloading the bet365 app to your mobile device. Follow the prompts to create and register a new account, which will require entering standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the exclusive bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Entering this specific code ensures you are locked in for the welcome offer. Claim the Offer and Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app to officially claim your preferred offer. Next, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 into your account using any of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, head over to the soccer betting markets and place a qualifying cash wager of at least $10 on the Spain vs. Argentina championship match.

Once that $10 qualifying wager is placed and ultimately settles, your account will be credited with the promotional bonus bets, leaving you fully bankrolled to hunt for value during the conclusion of the World Cup.