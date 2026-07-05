Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 World Cup Bonus for Brazil-Norway, England-Mexico

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Soccer bettors analyzing the Sunday World Cup Round of 16 slate can leverage the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a $150 bonus via this link here.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP for the World Cup Today

Before allocating capital toward the upcoming Round of 16 matchups, review the fundamental parameters of the welcome offer below.

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Maximizing promotional value requires understanding the underlying mechanics of the offer. New bet365 users unlock the $150 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 qualifying wager. To meet the threshold, this initial bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. In practical terms, a selection priced at -450 is a viable qualifying play, while a heavy favorite at -800 falls outside the eligible parameters. Once credited to your account balance, the bonus bets will expire after seven days.

As noted above, this welcome offer includes regional variations. If you are registering in Illinois or Tennessee, the standard structure shifts to a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets promotion. Additionally, new users signing up from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive an extra statistical edge: 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

How to Use the Bet365 World Cup Bonus Today’s Matches

The Round of 16 continues with a high-stakes, two-game slate as teams enter win-or-go-home knockout matchups to keep their World Cup campaigns alive. First, heavily favored Brazil looks to dictate possession and advance against European underdog Norway. Following that, England steps into a hostile environment to take on Mexico in a highly anticipated prime-time showdown. With quarterfinal berths on the line, both fixtures present data-rich opportunities to utilize your welcome offer.

World Cup Odds for July 5

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Brazil vs. Norway (4:00 PM ET) -125 +260 +350 O/U 2.5 (-138/+110) Mexico vs. England (8:00 PM ET) +210 +220 +140 O/U 2.5 (+130/-163)

Odds as of July 5, 2026 from bet365.

Matchup Context:

Brazil vs. Norway: Round of 16. This is a single-elimination knockout match where the victor secures an automatic spot in the quarterfinals.

Round of 16. This is a single-elimination knockout match where the victor secures an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. Mexico vs. England: Round of 16. A must-win, win-or-go-home fixture for both squads to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Matchup Analysis & Injury Updates

Both of these Round of 16 matchups present compelling analytical storylines, primarily driven by major tests of roster depth due to mounting injuries. Brazil enters their clash against Norway as the clear betting favorite (-125 on the moneyline, implying a 55.6% probability of a regulation win), but they will be significantly shorthanded in the midfield. Lucas Paqueta is confirmed missing due to injury, while advanced metrics darling Raphinha and veteran Casemiro are both listed as doubtful. Norway, seeking an upset, could also be missing a key transitional piece, as Julian Ryerson is doubtful to play.

The nightcap features a tightly contested battle where England (+140 moneyline) edges out Mexico (+210 moneyline) as the slight mathematical favorite. England will have to manage a difficult road-like environment with several lingering injury concerns of their own that could impact their defensive shape. Key contributors Declan Rice, Reece James, and Jarell Quansah are all listed as questionable to suit up for the pivotal knockout game.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

New customers ready to secure their welcome bonus can follow a logical, step-by-step process to get started. Be sure to use the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure your account is properly tagged for the promotion.

Follow this guide to unlock your bonus bets:

Register a New Account: Download the bet365 app and create an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: Input the code WTOP365 when prompted during the registration process to lock in the promotional value. Claim and Deposit: Claim the offer directly via the bet365 app interface, then fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the upcoming World Cup slate or another eligible betting market.

Once your initial qualifying wager settles, your bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account balance, providing immediate capital to use on future matchups.