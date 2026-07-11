Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for England-Norway World Cup

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By utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users can unlock a lucrative welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup soccer action. Sign up here and take home your choice of either a $150 bonus or $1,000 first bet safety net offer.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Bonus

Before diving into the World Cup quarterfinal slate, review the core details of the current bet365 welcome promotion below:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (Most States) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New bet365 User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Casino Spins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 11th, 2026

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365

New bet365 users can unlock an exceptional welcome offer by using the current bet365 bonus code during registration. By placing a simple $10 wager on today’s World Cup action—whether you want to back England against Norway or predict the winner of Argentina vs Switzerland—you will receive $365 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of your ticket.

To qualify for the promotion, your first wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain selections with minimum odds of -500. For example, a bet with -450 odds is perfectly valid, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 odds would not qualify.

Once your qualifying bet settles and your $365 in bonus bets are added to your account balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire. Bettors should also be aware of a few regional variations for this welcome offer. New users located in Illinois and Tennessee will instead receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Additionally, players signing up from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive an extra perk: 50 spins for the bet365 online casino to go along with their bonus bets.

Use Bet365 for World Cup Action Saturday

Today’s highly anticipated FIFA World Cup schedule features two massive quarterfinal clashes, giving soccer fans a thrilling double-header as the tournament’s knockout phase continues to heat up. With a spot in the semifinals on the line for all four teams, the stakes could not be higher. Bettors can utilize the bet365 welcome offer to get in on the action for either of these must-win matchups, beginning with Norway taking on England, followed by a heavyweight showdown between Argentina and Switzerland.

World Cup Odds for July 11

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Norway vs England (5:00 PM ET) +310 +270 -118 O/U 2.5 (-138/+110) Argentina vs Switzerland (9:00 PM ET) -143 +260 +425 O/U 2.5 (+120/-150)

Odds as of July 11, 2026 from bet365.

Today’s Matchup Details & Context

Norway vs England: As a knockout stage fixture, this is a win-or-go-home scenario, with the victor advancing to the World Cup semifinals. England enters as the betting favorite (-118), but they will be forced to navigate their quarterfinal without several key figures. Jarell Quansah is suspended and missing the match, Jordan Henderson is sidelined with an injury, and Reece James remains doubtful.

As a knockout stage fixture, this is a win-or-go-home scenario, with the victor advancing to the World Cup semifinals. England enters as the betting favorite (-118), but they will be forced to navigate their quarterfinal without several key figures. Jarell Quansah is suspended and missing the match, Jordan Henderson is sidelined with an injury, and Reece James remains doubtful. Argentina vs Switzerland: Like the earlier match, this playoff clash carries massive advancement implications, with the winning nation keeping their World Cup dreams alive. Argentina is poised to be a tough out, entering as the clear betting favorite (-143) to advance. Switzerland faces an uphill battle, managing fitness concerns of their own as Luca Jaquez, Michel Aebischer, and Johan Manzambi are all currently listed as doubtful due to injuries.

While both fixtures offer incredible appeal, tactical adjustments and roster availability will play a pivotal role in how both games unfold. Bettors will want to monitor the status of those questionable players leading up to kickoff.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Unlocking your welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup quarterfinals is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and claim your reward before the first whistle: