Bet365 Bonus Code: Secure $150 MLB Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can capitalize on Tuesday’s MLB games by signing up with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and grabbing a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Start signing up by clicking here.

Anyone who signs up in Michigan, New Jersey or Pennsylvania can turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus plus 50 casino spins. Bet365 Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets on the MLB action this week.

Secure $150 Bonus With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

If you are gearing up to wager on upcoming games like the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Boston Red Sox, you can capitalize on the latest welcome offer from bet365. Below is a complete overview of the current promotional details for new users looking to bet on the MLB schedule.

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 21, 2026

New bet365 users in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia can secure $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 Safety Net Bet simply by placing a $10 wager, and the bonus is awarded regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To ensure your wager qualifies for the promotion, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500.

Meanwhile, new users from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania receive a different offer: Bet $10, Get $365 in bonus bets along with 50 free spins to use at bet365’s online casino. The same qualifying requirements apply: Your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500.

Betting on MLB This Week

If you are looking to place a wager on the upcoming slate, here are the latest lines available at bet365 for the action:

Game Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies LAD -104 / PHI -127 LAD +1.5 (-208) / PHI -1.5 (+155) 9 (Over -104 / Under -127) Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox BAL -110 / BOS -122 BAL +1.5 (-227) / BOS -1.5 (+170) 8.5 (Over -122 / Under -110) San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves SD +120 / ATL -161 SD +1.5 (-172) / ATL -1.5 (+130) 9 (Over -110 / Under -122)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Philadelphia Phillies This is arguably the most highly anticipated clash on the schedule. The Phillies enter as slight home favorites (-127) with ace Zack Wheeler taking the mound. Wheeler has been utterly dominant this season, shutting down opponents with a 2.13 ERA and an elite 10.45 K/9. However, he faces a monumental test against a potent Dodgers lineup spearheaded by Shohei Ohtani, who brings 22 home runs, 60 RBIs, and a .287 batting average into the contest.

San Diego Padres @ Atlanta Braves The Braves are the heaviest favorites on the board (-161) as they host San Diego. Atlanta’s lineup features heavy hitter Matt Olson, who has already mashed 26 home runs to go along with 59 RBIs and a .267 average. On the mound, the Braves will hand the ball to Reynaldo López, who owns a solid 3.63 ERA. Conversely, the Padres will look to pull off the upset behind Walker Buehler, who is looking to bounce back from a rocky stretch that has his ERA sitting at 5.36.

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Activate This Offer

Ready to place your wagers on the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Boston Red Sox? Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. New customers just need to follow a few simple steps to lock in the offer before the first pitch:

Sign Up: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is registered, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Claim the Offer: Make sure to claim the promotional offer directly via the bet365 app. Place Your Wager: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any eligible MLB market—whether you are backing the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres or taking a runline elsewhere.

Once your qualifying $10 wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets, giving you plenty of extra firepower for the rest of the MLB season.