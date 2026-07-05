Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 World Cup Bonus on England-Mexico

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans looking to wager on the upcoming World Cup Round of 16 slate can use the latest bet365 bonus code offer to secure a $150 bonus. Click here to start locking up bonuses.

Highlighted by Brazil taking on Norway and host nation Mexico facing England, new users can secure substantial bonus bets to build their bankroll. In most states, new users can choose between a “Bet $5, Get $150” bonus or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net. Meanwhile, bettors signing up from Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will receive a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets for placing a $10 wager, plus an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Before diving into the World Cup playoffs and placing your wagers on the Round of 16 matchups, take a look at the details for this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick breakdown of the bet365 sign-up bonus available for the tournament:

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer (Most States) Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets OR $1,000 First Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, and PA) Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 5, 2026

New bet365 users are granted distinct options depending on their location. In most participating states, bettors can choose their preferred promotion. The first option is a “Bet $5, Get $150” deal, where placing a $5 wager guarantees $150 in bonus bets regardless of the ticket’s outcome. Alternatively, bettors can select a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, which refunds a losing initial wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

For users located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the offer shifts to a straightforward “Bet $10, Get $365” structure. By placing a $10 qualifying wager, these users automatically receive $365 in bonus bets, alongside an extra 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

To qualify for any of the “Bet and Get” offers, your initial wager must have minimum odds of -500 (meaning a -450 selection is eligible, but a heavy favorite at -800 is not), and the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. All bonus bets expire seven days after they are credited to your account balance.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

The knockout stage is officially underway, and bettors can deploy the bet365 bonus code on two thrilling Round of 16 fixtures. This schedule features high-stakes, single-elimination matches where every play matters. Brazil will clash with Norway in a highly anticipated afternoon contest, followed by host nation Mexico squaring off against England in the evening. With no margin for error, both games carry must-win implications as the remaining teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) Brazil vs Norway (4:00 PM ET) -133 +270 +375 O/U 2.5 (-150/+120) Mexico vs England (8:00 PM ET) +210 +220 +140 O/U 2.5 (+138/-175)

Brazil vs Norway

Matchup Notes: Tournament heavyweight Brazil takes on a gritty Norway squad. However, Brazil’s midfield will be severely tested due to attrition. Lucas Paqueta has been ruled out, while key contributors Raphinha and Casemiro are both doubtful to feature. Norway will look to exploit these absences and pull off a massive upset, though they have an injury concern of their own with Julian Ryerson listed as doubtful.

Mexico vs England

Matchup Notes: In the marquee evening matchup, England heads into a hostile environment dealing with several crucial question marks. Star midfielder Declan Rice and defenders Reece James and Jarell Quansah are all listed as doubtful, which could leave the English side vulnerable against Mexico’s attack in front of a raucous home crowd.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code offer

Activating your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your bonus bets ahead of kickoff:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Claim the Promo: Log in to your newly created account, and select your preferred welcome offer if prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure and approved banking methods. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place the required qualifying bet (either $5 or $10, depending on your state’s specific offer requirements) to activate the promotion.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance, providing you with additional funds to utilize throughout the remainder of the tournament.