Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As Paraguay and France prepare for a high-stakes Round of 16 World Cup match, new players can use the latest bet365 bonus code offer and grab a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are analyzing international matchups or looking to wager on the daily MLB schedule, this sign-up promotion provides a streamlined way to maximize your initial bankroll ahead of the action. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

The table below provides a quick overview of the current offers available across participating states.

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 4, 2026

To capitalize on the latest bet365 bonus code ahead of the Paraguay vs. France matchup, new users simply need to place a qualifying $10 wager. For bettors in states like Arizona, Colorado, Ohio, and North Carolina (among others), you have a choice: secure $150 in bonus bets win or lose, or opt for a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. If you choose the safety net and your initial bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000.

For users registering in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the regional offer yields even more upfront value. A simple $10 wager guarantees $365 in bonus bets regardless of the bet’s outcome, alongside 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

Paraguay vs. France Betting Preview, Odds

Take a closer look at the current bet365 Sportsbook odds on Paraguay vs. France in the Round of 16 (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Home Draw Away Paraguay vs. France +1600 +600 -600

As Paraguay and France battle for a spot in the next round, they both bring momentum into this match. France dominated Sweden en route to the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Paraguay was able to lean on its defensive identity to frustrate Germany. Can Paraguay continue to stay solid in the back and stave off this high-powered French attack? Kylian Mbappe is in a tight race for the Golden Boot while his pals Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele also fill up the stat sheet.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

If you are ready to secure your bonus bets or first-bet safety net ahead of the Paraguay vs. France match, getting started is a quick and highly structured process. Follow the steps below to properly activate the offer:

Create and Register an Account: Visit the desktop site to begin the sign-up process. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address, to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 using one of the secure methods provided by the platform (such as online banking, credit/debit card, or e-wallets). Claim the Offer: Ensure that you formally claim your region’s offer via the bet365 app after making your initial deposit. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse the World Cup or MLB betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Paraguay vs. France game, or any other eligible sporting event.

Once your $10 qualifying wager is locked in and eventually settles, your corresponding bonus bets will be credited to your account balance, providing valuable leverage for the remainder of the sporting calendar.