Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for USA-Belgium World Cup Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The United States takes on Belgium in a highly anticipated World Cup Round of 16 matchup, and eligible sports bettors can secure a $150 bonus by using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to start the registration process.

By claiming this welcome offer ahead of the game, new bet365 users who place a $10 qualifying wager on this United States vs. Belgium fixture will receive $150 in bonus bets, or these players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet. Additionally, new users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive a $365 bonus along with 50 bonus spins to use in the bet365 online casino by making a $10 bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code for the World Cup: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus

As the United States prepares to face Belgium in the World Cup knockout stage, eligible sports bettors can quickly claim this exclusive welcome promotion. Utilizing the bet365 bonus code is a straightforward, reliable way to secure bonus bets ahead of kickoff.

Below is a breakdown of the current bet365 sign-up offer available for this critical fixture:

Bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 6, 2026

New bet365 users unlock $150 in bonus bets for the upcoming United States vs. Belgium match by simply placing a $10 qualifying wager. The primary advantage of this promotion is the inherent guarantee: you will receive your $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.

To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. For example, a selection with -450 odds perfectly meets the promotional criteria, whereas a heavily favored market at -800 does not. Once added to your balance, bonus bets remain active for seven days before expiring, providing ample time to wager on the remainder of the tournament. As an added perk, eligible users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also be rewarded with 50 bonus spins to enjoy at the bet365 online casino.

USA vs. Belgium Betting Preview, Odds

The United States will clash with Belgium in a pivotal World Cup knockout matchup. This presents a critical, must-win scenario for both sides. The victor will keep their championship aspirations alive and advance to the quarterfinals, while the losing nation will be immediately eliminated from the tournament. Take a look at the current odds on this matchup:

USA: +135

+135 Tie: +250

+250 Belgium: +187

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming your bonus bets ahead of the United States vs. Belgium knockout clash is a seamless process designed for quick setup. Follow these clear steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus: