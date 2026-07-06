Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 Bonus for USA-Belgium World Cup Game

The United States takes on Belgium in a highly anticipated World Cup Round of 16 matchup, and eligible sports bettors can secure a $150 bonus by using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to start the registration process.
By claiming this welcome offer ahead of the game, new bet365 users who place a $10 qualifying wager on this United States vs. Belgium fixture will receive $150 in bonus bets, or these players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet. Additionally, new users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive a $365 bonus along with 50 bonus spins to use in the bet365 online casino by making a $10 bet.
Bet365 Bonus Code for the World Cup: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
As the United States prepares to face Belgium in the World Cup knockout stage, eligible sports bettors can quickly claim this exclusive welcome promotion. Utilizing the bet365 bonus code is a straightforward, reliable way to secure bonus bets ahead of kickoff.
Below is a breakdown of the current bet365 sign-up offer available for this critical fixture:
|Bet365 Promo Code
|No Code Required
|New User Offer
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA)
|Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|July 6, 2026
New bet365 users unlock $150 in bonus bets for the upcoming United States vs. Belgium match by simply placing a $10 qualifying wager. The primary advantage of this promotion is the inherent guarantee: you will receive your $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. For example, a selection with -450 odds perfectly meets the promotional criteria, whereas a heavily favored market at -800 does not. Once added to your balance, bonus bets remain active for seven days before expiring, providing ample time to wager on the remainder of the tournament. As an added perk, eligible users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also be rewarded with 50 bonus spins to enjoy at the bet365 online casino.
USA vs. Belgium Betting Preview, Odds
The United States will clash with Belgium in a pivotal World Cup knockout matchup. This presents a critical, must-win scenario for both sides. The victor will keep their championship aspirations alive and advance to the quarterfinals, while the losing nation will be immediately eliminated from the tournament. Take a look at the current odds on this matchup:
- USA: +135
- Tie: +250
- Belgium: +187
How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code
Claiming your bonus bets ahead of the United States vs. Belgium knockout clash is a seamless process designed for quick setup. Follow these clear steps to activate the promotion and secure your bonus:
- Create and Register an Account: Visit their website to sign up. You will need to enter standard personal information, such as your name, residential address, date of birth, and email, to verify your identity and establish your account.
- Claim the Offer: Once your account is officially registered, log in to the bet365 app, navigate to your account menu or the promotions tab, and claim the welcome offer.
- Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10. bet365 provides several secure and reliable banking methods to efficiently complete your transaction.
- Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the United States vs. Belgium match or another eligible market. Once your initial bet settles, your account will automatically be credited with $150 in bonus bets.