Bet365 Bonus Code for World Cup Final: Get $150 Bonus for Spain-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As Spain and Argentina prepare to clash in the World Cup final, new bettors can take advantage of this bet365 bonus code offer to claim a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet. Click here to start signing up.

By signing up and placing a $10 qualifying wager on this highly anticipated Spain vs. Argentina soccer showdown, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether that initial ticket wins or loses, or opt for a bigger payday with the safety net bet. Additionally, new bet365 customers located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive $365 in total bonuses and 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, locking in significant value ahead of the next World Cup match.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net With Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can easily claim their welcome offer ahead of the championship match. Below is a quick breakdown of the promotional details for this World Cup final:

bet365 Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 19, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock $150 in bonus bets by placing a simple $10 wager on the Spain vs. Argentina final. The core benefit of this promotion is the guarantee: your $150 reward is credited regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. To qualify, the wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. Under these parameters, a selection with -450 odds is perfectly eligible, while a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the bonus bets are credited to your account and remain valid for seven days before expiring. As an added layer of value, new users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive 50 bonus spins to use at the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook welcome offer.

Spain vs. Argentina Betting Preview, Odds

The stage is set for an epic conclusion to the World Cup playoffs as Spain takes on Argentina in the tournament final. With both nations successfully navigating the knockout rounds to reach this ultimate stage, everything is on the line in this must-win clash for international soccer glory.

Bet Type Spain Draw Argentina Moneyline +125 +200 +260

Bet365 Bonus Code: How to Sign Up

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus ahead of the World Cup final is a straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate your promotion:

Register an Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create a new user account by entering standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, and email address. Claim the Promotion: Once your account is registered, navigate to the offers section within the bet365 app to formally claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Activate the offer by placing a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Spain vs. Argentina championship match.

As soon as your initial $10 bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets, leaving you fully equipped to enjoy the rest of the soccer action.