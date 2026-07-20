Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $150 MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bettors analyzing the upcoming MLB slate can secure a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet using the latest bet365 bonus code offer. Click here to start the registration process.

Note that new users in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania will be able to bet $10 on any MLB game to win $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins. With a full slate of MLB games coming up on Monday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of these bet365 offers.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 MLB Bonus

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming schedule of games, bet365 provides a highly competitive structural advantage for new players. Below is the complete overview of the current bet365 promotion available for these upcoming non-conference MLB clashes:

bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer (AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA) Bet $10, Get $150 Win or Lose OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins Bonuses Last Verified On July 20, 2026

New bet365 users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, win or lose. Alternatively, these users can opt for the $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net. To qualify for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer, your wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is eligible, but a -800 selection will not qualify. Keep in mind that once your bonus bets are added to your balance, they will expire after seven days.

This promotion features slight regional variations. For new users in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, the welcome offer is to bet $10 and get $365 in bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins for the bet365 online casino.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before deploying your bonus bets, it is essential to survey the upcoming schedule to locate the most advantageous betting angles. Here is a look at the current bet365 odds for the top non-conference matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees NYY -122 / PIT -110 NYY -1.5 (+175) / PIT +1.5 (-238) 7.5 (O -122 / U -110) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies PHI -161 / LAD +120 PHI -1.5 (+135) / LAD +1.5 (-179) 8.5 (O -116 / U -116) Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago Cubs CHC -122 / DET -110 CHC -1.5 (+160) / DET +1.5 (-217) 11.0 (O -122 / U -110)

The marquee matchup features a heavyweight clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are favored on the moneyline at -161 and will send Cristopher Sánchez to the mound. He will be tested by a lethal Dodgers lineup headlined by Shohei Ohtani, who brings an astounding 22 home runs and 60 RBIs into the contest. Philadelphia will counter with massive power of its own, relying on the slugging duo of Bryce Harper (20 home runs, 59 RBIs) and Kyle Schwarber (33 home runs) to produce offense.

In another highly anticipated matchup, the New York Yankees sit as slight -122 favorites against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ben Rice and Cody Belllinger will look to spark the Yankees’ offense against a capable Pirates pitching staff that will send Braxton Ashcroft (3.49) to the mound.

How to Get Started With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer is a simple, structured process. Follow the steps below to ensure your account is properly set up and credited ahead of the next first pitch:

Create an Account: Register for a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (including your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Once your account is active, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app to claim the new user offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a qualifying cash bet of at least $10.

Once your $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with your bonus bets, equipping you with extra funds for the rest of the MLB schedule.