All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 — New York 50 41 .549…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 — New York 50 41 .549 4 Baltimore 42 49 .462 12 Toronto 42 49 .462 12 Boston 40 48 .455 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 47 42 .528 — Cleveland 47 44 .516 1 Minnesota 44 47 .484 4 Detroit 41 50 .451 7 Kansas City 37 54 .407 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 44 .516 — Texas 45 45 .500 1½ Houston 45 48 .484 3 Athletics 41 50 .451 6 Los Angeles 36 55 .396 11

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 52 38 .578 — Philadelphia 50 41 .549 2½ Miami 49 42 .538 3½ Washington 47 45 .511 6 New York 38 53 .418 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 33 .633 — Chicago 50 40 .556 7 St. Louis 47 42 .528 9½ Pittsburgh 47 45 .511 11 Cincinnati 41 48 .461 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 60 32 .652 — Arizona 45 45 .500 14 San Diego 44 46 .489 15 San Francisco 38 52 .422 21 Colorado 37 55 .402 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 12, Houston 11

San Francisco 10, Toronto 1

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 6, Athletics 2

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Cease 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-8) at Detroit (Melton 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Miami (Phillips 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-4) at Washington (Griffin 9-2), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-7) at Texas (Gore 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1

Washington 12, Houston 11

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Francisco 10, Toronto 1

Arizona 8, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 7, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh 12, Atlanta 4

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Cease 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-6), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Miami (Phillips 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-4) at Washington (Griffin 9-2), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 10-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-7), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Cabrera 0-1) at San Diego (King 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.