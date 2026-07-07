All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|36
|.596
|—
|New York
|50
|41
|.549
|4
|Baltimore
|42
|49
|.462
|12
|Toronto
|42
|49
|.462
|12
|Boston
|40
|48
|.455
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|1
|Minnesota
|44
|47
|.484
|4
|Detroit
|41
|50
|.451
|7
|Kansas City
|37
|54
|.407
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|44
|.516
|—
|Texas
|45
|45
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|45
|48
|.484
|3
|Athletics
|41
|50
|.451
|6
|Los Angeles
|36
|55
|.396
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Philadelphia
|50
|41
|.549
|2½
|Miami
|49
|42
|.538
|3½
|Washington
|47
|45
|.511
|6
|New York
|38
|53
|.418
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|33
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|50
|40
|.556
|7
|St. Louis
|47
|42
|.528
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|45
|.511
|11
|Cincinnati
|41
|48
|.461
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|60
|32
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|45
|45
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|44
|46
|.489
|15
|San Francisco
|38
|52
|.422
|21
|Colorado
|37
|55
|.402
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 12, Houston 11
San Francisco 10, Toronto 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 6, Athletics 2
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Cease 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-8) at Detroit (Melton 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Miami (Phillips 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-4) at Washington (Griffin 9-2), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Bennett 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 9-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 4-6) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 5-7) at Texas (Gore 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1
Washington 12, Houston 11
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
San Francisco 10, Toronto 1
Arizona 8, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 7, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 3, 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh 12, Atlanta 4
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto (Cease 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 5-6), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 6-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Jones 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 7-7) at Miami (Phillips 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-4) at Washington (Griffin 9-2), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Cincinnati (Burns 10-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 8-1) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-7), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Cabrera 0-1) at San Diego (King 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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