Maryland lawmakers announce special session for redistricting

Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis in a month as part of a special session related to midcycle congressional redistricting.

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Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis in a month as part of a special session related to midcycle congressional redistricting.

The legislature is set to return Aug. 3-5 to consider legislation that would clarify how congressional districts can be drawn — a reaction to a 2022 court decision that resulted in the current maps in which the Democratic Party holds seven of the state’s eight districts. The special session was announced by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk Tuesday in a joint statement.

The announcement represents a reversal — in part — for Ferguson. The Senate leader had previously opposed midcycle congressional redistricting. He bottled up a bill passed in February by the House.

But in May, he said a Supreme Court ruling on the landmark Voting Rights Act and elections in Indiana in which President Donald Trump successfully turned out Republican state senators who blocked redistricting there, warranted a new look at the issue in Maryland, and the potential for a special session.

“After recent court decisions weakened the federal Voting Rights Act and created new uncertainty around congressional redistricting, Maryland needs a clear legal path forward,” Ferguson said in a statement. “This special session will allow the General Assembly to do its part while ensuring that Maryland voters make the final decision.”

The House of Delegates had joined Gov. Wes Moore (D) earlier this year to push for a Maryland response to hyperpartisan congressional redistricting undertaken by Texas and other Republican states at Trump’s urging, in an effort to stave off potential midterm losses and the possibility that Democrats could retake control of the House of Representatives.

“Consensus on this issue has been clear in the House. Maryland needs a durable, transparent constitutional framework for congressional redistricting that reflects the evolving legal landscape,” Peña-Melnyk said in Tuesday’s joint statement. “This special session gives the General Assembly the opportunity to respond thoughtfully to recent court decisions while ensuring that Maryland voters have the final say on any proposed constitutional changes.”

The announcement came hours after Moore told reporters in Glen Burnie that an announcement on such a session was imminent.

“For months, I have said that inaction is not an option and we cannot sit on the sidelines while voting rights, fair representation, and the foundations of our democracy come under attack across the country,” Moore said in a statement released after the announcement from the legislative leaders. “I appreciate the General Assembly’s continued conversations and the agreement to come back to finish the work.”

What comes out of the session is likely to be less than what was hoped for by Moore and House Democrats.

It is unlikely lawmakers will take up new maps, which could not be enacted for the current election cycle.

Instead, it is likely that legislation — which has not been made public — will be limited to setting standards for new maps. Such a change to the Maryland Constitution would undo a 2022 ruling that said Congressional districts in Maryland must be compact, contiguous and mindful of jurisdictional and natural boundaries.

— This story will be updated.

Maryland Matters is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Maryland Matters maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Steve Crane for questions: editor@marylandmatters.org.