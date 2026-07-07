Howard Co. police officers who shot man with autism won’t be charged, Md. AG says

The Howard County police officers who fatally shot a man with autism in early March will not faces charges from Maryland's attorney general.

A still from body camera footage of the March 1, 2026, police shooting of 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie.(Courtesy Howard County police) A still from body camera footage of the March 1, 2026, police shooting of 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie.(Courtesy Howard County police) The Howard County police officers who fatally shot a man with autism in early March will not faces charges from Maryland’s attorney general.

Police shot and killed 25-year-old Alexander LaMorie on March 1 at the Patuxent Commons in Columbia, an apartment complex with units for seniors and people with disabilities.

LaMorie had called 911 to report he was being harassed and blackmailed, and had made suicidal statements over the phone and to officers who responded, according to the office of Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

Body camera footage from the shooting shows LaMorie carrying a knife and approaching officers, ignoring their commands to stop, before he was shot.

The police department’s chief at the time, Gregory Der, announced his retirement days after that footage was released.

Brown’s office’s investigation into the shooting lasted four months and ended Wednesday.

“After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that the subject officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law. Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the subject officers in this case,” a news release from Brown’s office stated Tuesday.

In its full report on the shooting, the attorney general’s Independent Investigations Division stated it considered three criminal offenses when looking at the evidence including violation of Maryland’s use of force statute, voluntary manslaughter and second-degree murder.

The division found there was insufficient evidence to support each one.

Read the full report here.

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