Misiorowski fans 11, Yelich drives in 2 as Brewers beat Cardinals 4-3 in Game 1 of doubleheader

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 in seven strong innings, Christian Yelich drove in a pair of…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski struck out 11 in seven strong innings, Christian Yelich drove in a pair of runs and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Tuesday.

Misiorowski (10-4) allowed three hits, including a pair of homers, and didn’t walk a batter. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 57 of his 103 pitches at 100 mph or more. It’s the third time this season he has thrown at least 57 pitches 100 mph or more.

Aaron Ashby pitched a scoreless eighth and Abner Uribe earned his sixth save in eight opportunities as the Brewers won their third straight.

Jordan Walker hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the Cardinals, and Iván Herrera added a solo shot in the third.

Joey Ortiz’s double got the Brewers on the board and Yelich followed with an RBI single to tie it at 2 in the third inning. Garrett Mitchell’s RBI single pulled the Brewers even at 3-all in the sixth. Yelich’s RBI double off JoJo Romero broke a 3-all tie in the seventh.

Walker’s 21st homer of the season left his bat at 105.6 mph, according to Statcast. Herrera is hitting .333 (4 for 12) with a pair of homers in his career against Misiorowski.

Matt Svanson served as the opener for the Cardinals, pitching a scoreless first. Bruce Zimmermann, who was selected from Triple-A Memphis before the game, allowed three runs on six hits in five innings, striking out two and walking one.

Ryne Stanek (2-2) took the loss, allowing both batters he faced to reach before exiting the game when he rolled his ankle after getting tangled with Ortiz in an awkward play at first in the seventh, setting up Yelich’s double.

The Cardinals have lost three straight games.

Up next

Brewers LHP Robert Gasser (1-3, 4.54 ERA) starts Tuesday’s nightcap against Cardinals RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 3.63), who was appointed as the Cardinals’ 27th man for the doubleheader.

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