Switzerland and Colombia headed to extra time after 0-0 draw through 90 minutes at the World Cup

VANCOUVER, British Colombia (AP) — Switzerland and Colombia are headed to extra time after a scoreless draw through 90 minutes…

VANCOUVER, British Colombia (AP) — Switzerland and Colombia are headed to extra time after a scoreless draw through 90 minutes in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The teams will play 30 minutes of extra time, split into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still even after extra time, there will be a penalty shootout to decide which team advances to the quarterfinals.

The winner on Tuesday’s match will next face defending champion Argentina on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 earlier in the day.

Switzerland has not reached the quarterfinals of a World Cup since hosting the tournament in 1954. And the Swiss were shorthanded Tuesday without young midfielder Johan Manzambi, who was injured in training on Monday.

Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals at the 2014 World Cup but fell to host Brazil.

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