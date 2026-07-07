Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 7, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -160 Athletics +132
at TAMPA BAY -125 N.Y Yankees +103
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -129 Boston +106
at MINNESOTA -136 Cleveland +112
at TEXAS -160 LA Angels +131

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -120 Atlanta -102
at CINCINNATI OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -136 at ST. LOUIS +112
at LA DODGERS -227 Colorado +182
at SAN DIEGO -157 Arizona +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -110
Chicago Cubs -119 at BALTIMORE -103
Seattle -138 at MIAMI +118
at WASHINGTON -138 Houston +114
at N.Y METS OFF Kansas City OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up