MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -160 Athletics +132 at TAMPA BAY -125 N.Y Yankees +103…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -160 Athletics +132 at TAMPA BAY -125 N.Y Yankees +103 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -129 Boston +106 at MINNESOTA -136 Cleveland +112 at TEXAS -160 LA Angels +131

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -120 Atlanta -102 at CINCINNATI OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -136 at ST. LOUIS +112 at LA DODGERS -227 Colorado +182 at SAN DIEGO -157 Arizona +128

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Chicago Cubs -119 at BALTIMORE -103 Seattle -138 at MIAMI +118 at WASHINGTON -138 Houston +114 at N.Y METS OFF Kansas City OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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