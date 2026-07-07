MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -160 Athletics +132 at TAMPA BAY -125 N.Y Yankees +103…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-160
|Athletics
|+132
|at TAMPA BAY
|-125
|N.Y Yankees
|+103
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-129
|Boston
|+106
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Cleveland
|+112
|at TEXAS
|-160
|LA Angels
|+131
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-120
|Atlanta
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-136
|at ST. LOUIS
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-227
|Colorado
|+182
|at SAN DIEGO
|-157
|Arizona
|+128
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-110
|Chicago Cubs
|-119
|at BALTIMORE
|-103
|Seattle
|-138
|at MIAMI
|+118
|at WASHINGTON
|-138
|Houston
|+114
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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