All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 34 .605 — New York 49 39 .557…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 34 .605 — New York 49 39 .557 4 Toronto 42 47 .472 11½ Baltimore 42 48 .467 12 Boston 39 48 .448 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 46 42 .523 — Cleveland 47 43 .522 — Minnesota 43 47 .478 4 Detroit 39 50 .438 7½ Kansas City 35 54 .393 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 46 44 .511 — Texas 45 44 .506 ½ Houston 44 47 .484 2½ Athletics 41 48 .461 4½ Los Angeles 36 54 .400 10

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 52 35 .598 — Philadelphia 50 39 .562 3 Miami 48 42 .533 5½ Washington 46 44 .511 7½ New York 36 53 .404 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 33 .621 — Chicago 49 40 .551 6 St. Louis 47 39 .547 6½ Pittsburgh 45 45 .500 10½ Cincinnati 40 48 .455 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 31 .656 — Arizona 44 44 .500 14 San Diego 43 45 .489 15 San Francisco 37 51 .420 21 Colorado 36 54 .400 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 4

Detroit 3, Texas 0

Seattle 11, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 8, Cincinnati 5

Houston 10, Tampa Bay 8

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Boston 8, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 7, Athletics 2

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 4-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-8), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 1

Baltimore 8, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 3

Arizona 4, Milwaukee 3

Miami 7, Athletics 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-6), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Burrows 4-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7) at Atlanta (López 4-1), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-7), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at San Diego (Buehler 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-8), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.