All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|34
|.605
|—
|New York
|49
|39
|.557
|4
|Toronto
|42
|47
|.472
|11½
|Baltimore
|42
|48
|.467
|12
|Boston
|39
|48
|.448
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|46
|42
|.523
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|43
|.522
|—
|Minnesota
|43
|47
|.478
|4
|Detroit
|39
|50
|.438
|7½
|Kansas City
|35
|54
|.393
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|46
|44
|.511
|—
|Texas
|45
|44
|.506
|½
|Houston
|44
|47
|.484
|2½
|Athletics
|41
|48
|.461
|4½
|Los Angeles
|36
|54
|.400
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Philadelphia
|50
|39
|.562
|3
|Miami
|48
|42
|.533
|5½
|Washington
|46
|44
|.511
|7½
|New York
|36
|53
|.404
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|33
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|49
|40
|.551
|6
|St. Louis
|47
|39
|.547
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|45
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|40
|48
|.455
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|31
|.656
|—
|Arizona
|44
|44
|.500
|14
|San Diego
|43
|45
|.489
|15
|San Francisco
|37
|51
|.420
|21
|Colorado
|36
|54
|.400
|23
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Detroit 3, Texas 0
Seattle 11, Toronto 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 8, Cincinnati 5
Houston 10, Tampa Bay 8
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
Boston 8, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 7, Athletics 2
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-6), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 8-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 4-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-8), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 1
Baltimore 8, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 6, Colorado 4
Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 3
Arizona 4, Milwaukee 3
Miami 7, Athletics 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 4:30 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 10-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 4-6), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Burrows 4-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-7) at Atlanta (López 4-1), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at St. Louis (McGreevy 3-7), 7:45 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-1) at San Diego (Buehler 5-4), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-7) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-8), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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