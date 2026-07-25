All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 43 .583 — New York 58 45 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 60 43 .583 — New York 58 45 .563 2 Boston 53 49 .520 6½ Baltimore 50 54 .481 10½ Toronto 47 57 .452 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 48 .529 — Cleveland 54 51 .514 1½ Minnesota 51 54 .486 4½ Detroit 50 54 .481 5 Kansas City 43 62 .410 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 52 51 .505 — Seattle 51 53 .490 1½ Houston 51 54 .486 2 Athletics 44 59 .427 8 Los Angeles 41 63 .394 11½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 61 42 .592 — Philadelphia 56 48 .538 5½ Miami 52 52 .500 9½ Washington 52 52 .500 9½ New York 43 61 .413 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 39 .621 — Chicago 58 45 .563 6 Pittsburgh 53 51 .510 11½ St. Louis 52 51 .505 12 Cincinnati 48 54 .471 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 66 38 .635 — Arizona 55 49 .529 11 San Diego 51 53 .490 15 San Francisco 43 60 .417 22½ Colorado 42 63 .400 24½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 11, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Boston 6, Toronto 4

Athletics 2, Minnesota 0

Texas 5, Seattle 4

Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 5

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland (Messick 8-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta (López 4-3) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 4-9) at Boston (Tolle 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Detroit (Valdez 5-7), 1:40 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 3-9) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 8-6) at Texas (deGrom 7-6), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Colorado 5, Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

Arizona 3, Washington 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 4, Miami 2

Atlanta 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (López 4-3) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-9), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 6-5) at Miami (Junk 4-6), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-9) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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