All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|60
|43
|.583
|—
|New York
|58
|45
|.563
|2
|Boston
|53
|49
|.520
|6½
|Baltimore
|50
|54
|.481
|10½
|Toronto
|47
|57
|.452
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|54
|48
|.529
|—
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|.514
|1½
|Minnesota
|51
|54
|.486
|4½
|Detroit
|50
|54
|.481
|5
|Kansas City
|43
|62
|.410
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|52
|51
|.505
|—
|Seattle
|51
|53
|.490
|1½
|Houston
|51
|54
|.486
|2
|Athletics
|44
|59
|.427
|8
|Los Angeles
|41
|63
|.394
|11½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Philadelphia
|56
|48
|.538
|5½
|Miami
|52
|52
|.500
|9½
|Washington
|52
|52
|.500
|9½
|New York
|43
|61
|.413
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|39
|.621
|—
|Chicago
|58
|45
|.563
|6
|Pittsburgh
|53
|51
|.510
|11½
|St. Louis
|52
|51
|.505
|12
|Cincinnati
|48
|54
|.471
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|66
|38
|.635
|—
|Arizona
|55
|49
|.529
|11
|San Diego
|51
|53
|.490
|15
|San Francisco
|43
|60
|.417
|22½
|Colorado
|42
|63
|.400
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 11, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Boston 6, Toronto 4
Athletics 2, Minnesota 0
Texas 5, Seattle 4
Houston 9, Chicago White Sox 5
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland (Messick 8-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-5), 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta (López 4-3) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 4-9) at Boston (Tolle 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 5-3) at Detroit (Valdez 5-7), 1:40 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 3-9) at Minnesota (Ryan 6-6), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 5-6), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 8-6) at Texas (deGrom 7-6), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Yankees 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
Arizona 3, Washington 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 4, Miami 2
Atlanta 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Angels 6, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Drake 0-0) at Washington (Mikolas 3-7), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (López 4-3) at Baltimore (Baz 4-9), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 9-4), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 5-9), 1:40 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 6-5) at Miami (Junk 4-6), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-9) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 10-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 5-6) at St. Louis (Leahy 7-4), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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