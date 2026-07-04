All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 33 .612 — New York 49 38 .563…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 33 .612 — New York 49 38 .563 4 Toronto 42 46 .477 11½ Baltimore 41 48 .461 13 Boston 38 48 .442 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 47 42 .528 — Chicago 45 42 .517 1 Minnesota 42 47 .472 5 Detroit 38 50 .432 8½ Kansas City 35 53 .398 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 45 43 .511 — Seattle 45 44 .506 ½ Houston 43 47 .478 3 Athletics 41 47 .466 4 Los Angeles 36 53 .404 9½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 51 35 .593 — Philadelphia 49 39 .557 3 Miami 47 42 .528 5½ Washington 46 43 .517 6½ New York 36 52 .409 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 32 .628 — Chicago 49 39 .557 6 St. Louis 46 39 .541 7½ Pittsburgh 44 45 .494 11½ Cincinnati 40 47 .460 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 58 31 .652 — Arizona 43 44 .494 14 San Diego 43 44 .494 14 San Francisco 36 51 .414 21 Colorado 36 53 .404 22

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Toronto 2, Seattle 0

Miami 12, Athletics 5

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Bradish 5-8) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-9), 2 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-5) at Kansas City (Avila 3-3), 3 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 3-5) at Texas (Quantrill 3-0), 3:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Jax 4-5) at Houston (Lambert 6-5), 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 4-6) at Athletics (Jump 3-2), 4:30 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 7-7), 5 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-3), 9:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 17, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 15, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3

Miami 12, Athletics 5

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 8:08 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (McLean 5-5) at Atlanta (Pérez 6-5), 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 1 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 5-8) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1), 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-5) at Kansas City (Avila 3-3), 3 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 3-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 7-2), 4 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-8) at Colorado (Gordon 0-2), 4 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 4-6) at Athletics (Jump 3-2), 4:30 p.m.

San Diego (Sears 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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