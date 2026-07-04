All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|33
|.612
|—
|New York
|49
|38
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|42
|46
|.477
|11½
|Baltimore
|41
|48
|.461
|13
|Boston
|38
|48
|.442
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Chicago
|45
|42
|.517
|1
|Minnesota
|42
|47
|.472
|5
|Detroit
|38
|50
|.432
|8½
|Kansas City
|35
|53
|.398
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|45
|43
|.511
|—
|Seattle
|45
|44
|.506
|½
|Houston
|43
|47
|.478
|3
|Athletics
|41
|47
|.466
|4
|Los Angeles
|36
|53
|.404
|9½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|51
|35
|.593
|—
|Philadelphia
|49
|39
|.557
|3
|Miami
|47
|42
|.528
|5½
|Washington
|46
|43
|.517
|6½
|New York
|36
|52
|.409
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|32
|.628
|—
|Chicago
|49
|39
|.557
|6
|St. Louis
|46
|39
|.541
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|44
|45
|.494
|11½
|Cincinnati
|40
|47
|.460
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|58
|31
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|43
|44
|.494
|14
|San Diego
|43
|44
|.494
|14
|San Francisco
|36
|51
|.414
|21
|Colorado
|36
|53
|.404
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Toronto 2, Seattle 0
Miami 12, Athletics 5
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 5-8) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 3-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 2-9), 2 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-5) at Kansas City (Avila 3-3), 3 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 3-5) at Texas (Quantrill 3-0), 3:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Jax 4-5) at Houston (Lambert 6-5), 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 4-6) at Athletics (Jump 3-2), 4:30 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 4-3) at Seattle (Kirby 7-7), 5 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Johnson 1-3), 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
St. Louis 17, Chicago Cubs 1
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 15, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 3
Miami 12, Athletics 5
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 4, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 8:08 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (McLean 5-5) at Atlanta (Pérez 6-5), 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 3-8) at Washington (Mikolas 2-7), 1 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 5-8) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 4-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 6-1), 2:30 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-5) at Kansas City (Avila 3-3), 3 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 3-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 7-2), 4 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-8) at Colorado (Gordon 0-2), 4 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 4-6) at Athletics (Jump 3-2), 4:30 p.m.
San Diego (Sears 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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